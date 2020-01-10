Sports: Friday, January 10th, 2020

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team went 2-1 last night at a triangular at Iowa Valley.

The Panthers won their first dual of the night 39-19 over Sigourney-Keota.

Sam Carrasco, Bowen Davis and Carson Coleman each picked up falls.

Jaden Davis won by decision and the Panthers also picked up 3 forfeits.

Mount Pleasant fell in their second dual of the night to Marengo-Iowa Valley 39-27.

Corbin Broeker, Sam Carrasco and Carson Coleman each picked up falls.

Abby Blint won by decision and the Panthers also picked up one forfeit.

The Panthers then finished their night with a 37-21 over North Mahaska.

Gannon McNamee, Tyler Raub, Chayse Irving and Bowen Davis each picked up falls.

Corbin Broeker won via major decision while Carson Coleman won by decision.

Mount Pleasant also picked up one forfeit victory.

Other KILJ area wrestling:

WACO 45, Cardinal 24

WACO 37, Mediapolis 36

Mediapolis 48, Cardinal 12

Mad 68, Washington 18

Wapello 39, Pekin 36

Wapello 48, Highland 36

Highland 41, Pekin 23.

Columbus Community/Winfield Mount-Union 37, West Burlington Notre Dame 36 (Fewest forfeits)

Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union 45, Louisa-Muscatine 25

West Burlington Notre Dame 48, Louisa-Muscatine 36

Prep Bowling:

The Mount Pleasant Panther bowling team finished 2nd yesterday in a bowling triangular against West Central and Washington.

Ethan Oilar led the boys a series 381. Levi Mills finished second on the Panthers with a series 366.

West Central won the event with a total pinfall of 2,518.

The Panthers came with a total of 2,452.

Washington finished with 1,841.

The girls’ finished third, the slate was won again by West Central.

Alexis Wohlleber bowled a series 303 to lead the Panthers, while Gillian Anderson bowled a series 300.

Mount Pleasant finished with a total pinfall of 1,947.

Prep Basketball:

Tonight, obviously a very busy slate for boys’ and girls’ prep basketball in the area. We’ll start with Mount Pleasant, whose boys’ team is at home aiming for their third straight win tonight when they take on Fort Madison.

The Hounds come into tonight’s game losers of three straight and are 2-7 overall.

The Panthers knocked them off in game number two at the Hound Dome, 47-39.

They’ll tip at 7:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Panther girls’ will look to snap their losing skid when they travel to Fort Madison.

They defeated the Hounds 35-30 at home back on December 6th, as they try to sweep the season series.

They’ll tip a little earlier now, set for 7:00 p.m.

A reminder, as well, that tonight is the Athletic Training equipment night.

Fans are being tasked to bring in gently used equipment to the varsity basketball games. The equipment will remain at the school to help reduce the cost of treatment.

Items that can be donated:

Braces

Crutches

Orthopedic boots

Slings

Splints

They cannot take wheelchairs, walkers and canes.

For more information you can contact Great River Medical Center at 319-768-4191.

Other area games tonight in the Southeast Conference:

Burlington takes on Keokuk (boys’ and girls’)

Fairfield battles Washington (boys’ and girls’)

It’s also a busy Superconference slate with a couple of scheduling notes as well.

Van Buren is at WACO tonight for boys’-girls’ double-dip.

They’ll tip now in mid-afternoon. The girls will begin at WACO at 4:00 p.m., the boys’ will follow at 5:30 p.m.

A big showdown night awaits at West Burlington as Notre Dame locks horns with the Falcons. That boy-girl double header will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Other games tonight:

New London at Cardinal

Holy Trinity at Central Lee

Louisa-Muscatine at Columbus

Hillcrest Academy at Danville

Mediapolis at Winfield-Mount Union.

The Winfield-Mt. Union School District is hosting Alumni Night tonight.

The district is welcoming back all alumni to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1995 boys and girls state basketball championships.

The Wolves were the first school in the history of Iowa basketball to have both their boys and girls teams claim state titles in the same season.

Former players, coaches and their families will be honored between the girls and boys varsity basketball games.

And the latest IGHSAU girls’ basketball rankings have been released.

In 1A, Burlington Notre Dame checks in this weekend at #10.

In 2A, Van Buren dropped to #7, while Mediapolis moved up to #12.