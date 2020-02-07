Sports, Friday, February 7th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced new football districts for 2020.

Starting with Mount Pleasant, in 3A, it’s a heck of a draw.

With Solon bounced to 2A, Mount Pleasant and Washington are now the top-dogs in District 5.

Class 3A-5:

Mount Pleasant

Washington

Keokuk

Burlington

Fairfield

Fort Madison

Burlington moves down from 4A to join the ranks of 3A-5.

In 1A, things largely remain the same for KILJ-area teams.

Class 1A-4:

English Valleys, North English

Lone Tree

Montezuma

Moravia

New London

Tri-County

Twin Cedars

WACO, Wayland

Winfield-Mt. Union

Prep Wrestling:

Saturday begins an exciting time for Iowa high school wrestlers as postseason tournaments begin.

The quest for gold begins with the Class 1A and 2A wrestling sectionals.

The top two wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the districts on February 15th. The top two teams will advance to the regional team tournaments next Tuesday evening.

Mount Pleasant will wrestle in Class 2A this year dropping down from Class 3A last season. Fairfield is the host of the sectional. 8th-ranked Solon, Keokuk, Davis County, and Washington will also grapple there tomorrow.

The Panthers have no ranked wrestlers, Solon has three-Hayden Taylor is #1 at 145, Zeb Gnida is 3rd at 152 and Mason Griffin 8th at 170.

Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union will wrestle in a 2A sectional at Davenport Assumption along with 10th ranked West Liberty, Camanche, Central DeWit and Tipton. Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union has two wrestlers ranked by Predicament Iowa, Lane Scorpil, 8th at 106 lbs. and Cameron Rice 7th at 145.

The Class 1A Sectional for the KILJ area will be wrestled at Mediapolis, 8th ranked New London is the team title favorite, other schools competing are Cardinal, Highland, Pekin, Sigourney-Keota, Van Buren and Waco.

Here are the ranked wrestlers competing:

106-Bryce Thompson Highland, 7th

113-Marcel Lopez New London, 1st

120-Josh Glendening New London, 9th

126-Mason Dye Sigourney-Keota, 7th

138-Dominic Lopez New London, 4th

152-Jaden Williams WACO, 9th

160-Gabe Carter New London, 5th

KILJ will have updates on our webpage and twitter as well as a wrap up report on KILJ-FM Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Prep Basketball:

#2 (1A) WACO received 19 points from Gabe Reichenbach as they took care of business over Notre Dame, 60-48, last night.

Nik Coble chipped in with 17 points, while Pietro Vannini finished with 10 points.

Mitchell Brent and Axel Tjaden each scored 10 points for the Nikes.

WACO is now up to 19-0 as they aim to run the table.

Notre Dame fell to 15-4.

Staying the Superconference, Devon Swanson scored a game high 30 points as New London rolled past West Burlington 78-59.

Freshman point guard Blaise Porter added 21 points as New London got back into the win column, they improved to 11-7.

West Burlington dropped to 11-6.

Holy Trinity held on by the hair of their chinny-chin-chin, for a 51-50 victory over Cardinal of Eldon last night.

The Crusaders were led by Vasin Thurman’s 14 points.

Holy Trinity is now 7-12 on the year while Cardinal fell to 10-10.

Daunte Oepping scored 14 points as Winfield-Mount Union earned a 66-39 victory over Louisa-Muscatine last night.

The Wolves improved their ledger to 5-13, while Louisa-Muscatine dropped to 2-17.

Other boys’ scores last night:

Danville 74, Central Lee 50

Wapello 52, Mediapolis 51

Burlington 68, Fairfield 55

In girls’ action last night, Mount Pleasant picked their fifth win of the season as they raced past the Greyhounds of Burlington High School last night, 51-40.

The Panthers are now 5-14 on the season and 4-5 in Southeast Conference play. They’ll take on Ottumwa Monday night.

Burlington fell to 2-12.

In the Superconference last night, #7 (2A) Mediapolis held off a very tough Wapello team to win 43-37.

Helaina Hillyard paced the Bullettes with 17 points.

Mediapolis is now 19-1, they’ll scrap with Lone Tree, Monday.

Wapello fell to 14-5.

Louisa-Muscatine withstood Winfield-Mount Union in two overtimes last night, 56-51.

Melina Oepping led the Wolves with 12 points, while Keetyn Townsley had 10.

Winfield-Mount Union finishes their regular season schedule with a record of 11-10.

West Burlington improved to 16-4 with an 80-38 victory over New London, last night.

Kara Krieger had 12 points for New London who will close out their regular season at #10 (2A) Van Buren next Monday.

The Tigers are 5-15.

WACO got seven points from Morgan Graber in a losing effort as #11 (1A) Notre Dame earned victory number 17m, 45-23 last night.

Rylie Todd had 10 points to lead the Nikes.

These two teams will square off again next week in the opening round of a Class 1A regional matchup at Notre Dame High School.

Other girls’ finals last night:

Central Lee 48, Danville 40

Tonight, the Mount Pleasant boys’ are back in action as they take on the Burlington Greyhounds in Burlington.

Mount Pleasant is coming off an impressive double digit victory over the Runnin’ Regals of Iowa City Regina.

You can hear tonight’s game on KILJ-FM, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight is also the SEI Superconference Boys’ Shootout Games.

At Iowa Wesleyan on Friday evening, it’ll be Highland taking on Notre Dame, while Pekin will lock horns with WACO for the tournament title.

The rest of the teams will play each other in JV/Varsity doubleheaders.

Lone Tree at West Burlington

Hillcrest Academy at New London

Wapello at Danville

Mediapolis at Cardinal

Winfield-Mount Union at Holy Trinity

Louisa-Muscatine at Central Lee

Columbus at Van Buren County

In middle school hoops last night, the Mount Pleasant 7th grade girls defeated Fort Madison 23-20 to improve to 1-5, while the Panther 8th grade boys’ picked up a 37-31 over the Little Hounds.

Payton Hagans had 15 points.