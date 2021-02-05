Sports, Friday, February 4th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Basketball: IGHSAU Releases Class 1A, 2A, 3A Playoff Pairings:

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their playoff pairings in basketball for Class 1A, 2A and 3A.

Area teams in Class 1A will compete in Region 5.

The top seed in the region is No. 8 (1A) Springville (15-3) — the Orioles are the only team in the region to receive a first round bye.

On the bottom of the bracket, No. 9 Winfield-Mount Union (16-0) will take on Holy Trinity Catholic in a first round matchup on Thursday, February 11th in Winfield.

The winner of that matchup will get either Calamus-Wheatland or Lone Tree in second round play.

Also on the bottom of the bracket No. 10 (1A) Burlington Notre Dame will host New London at Father Minnett Gymnasium in Burlington, on Thursday, February 12th.

The winner of Notre Dame-New London will play the winner of WACO-Highland, a game played in WACO on Thursday, February 11th.

You can view the entire 1A bracket here.

In Class 2A, area programs have been placed in Region 3 where the top seed is No. 3 (2A) West Branch (13-1).

In first round play, Danville will scrap with Wapello in Danville on Saturday, February 13th at 7:00 p.m. The winner of that matchup will get West Branch.

The bottom of the bracket will see Louisa-Muscatine hook up with Cardinal, with the winner getting Van Buren County on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mediapolis will pay Iowa City Regina on the 16th to close out first round action in Region 3.

You can view all of the 2A brackets here.

Lastly, in Class 3A area teams will tackle Region 8, where the top seed is No. 6 (3A) West Burlington (16-1).

The Falcons will get Albia in their first round matchup on Saturday, February 13th.

The winner of that matchup will get the winner of Central Lee-Mid-Prairie, who meet up in Donnellson on Saturday, February 13th, as well.

You can view the entire Class 3A bracket here.

Prep Basketball: Busy Weekend of Hoops in the Area:

Despite the wintry weather, this weekend will be a hotly contested weekend in the Southeast Conference and the Super Conference.

Here’s a look at tonight’s schedule:

Mount Pleasant girls’ at Burlington (FM 105.5)

No. 9 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union at No. 6 (3A) West Burlington (girls)

Pekin at WACO (girls)

Mediapolis vs. No. 10 (1A) Notre Dame (girls)

New London at Notre Dame (boys)

Fort Madison vs. Washington

In other scheduling notes, Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are doing some late season shuffling.

With the Panther boys’ game last night against Burlington being postponed due to wintry weather both teams have mutually agreed to play that game on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant High School.

The Panther girls’ will play Pekin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon as well.

That game will take the place of their Monday night affair with Ottumwa, which has been cancelled because of Health and Safety Protocols with the Ottumwa girls’ program.

Both of those games will be heard on FM 105.5.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call.

Prep Wrestling: Sectionals Begin the Road to the Well:

The Road to Wells Fargo Arena begins Saturday with sectional wrestling getting underway statewide.

In Class 1A, area programs will travel to Sigourney and Mediapolis.

Sectional 10, at Sigourney, will feature:

Cardinal

Moravia

New London

North Mahaska

Pekin

Sigourney-Keota

Van Buren County

Wayne

Ranked wrestlers at Sigourney feature four New London Tigers, per the Predicament:

No. 1 (120) Marcel Lopez, New London

No. 2 (145) Dominic Lopez, New London

No. 8 (152) Josh Glendening, New London

No. 7 (160) Connor Golston, Moravia

No. 8 (160) Jack Clarahan, Sigourney-Keota

No. 8 (182) Mason Juhl, Pekin

No. 8 (195) Currey Jacobs, New London

Sectional 16, wrestled at Mediapolis will have:

Wapello

Wilton

Highland

Louisa-Muscatine

Iowa City Regina

WACO

Mediapolis

Ranked wrestlers at Mediapolis, Saturday include:

No. 10 (106) Brody Brisker, Wilton

No. 5 (113) Bryce Thompson, Highland

No. 8 (132) Quinten Aney, Mediapolis

No. 1 (138) Kael Brisker, Wilton

No. 6 (170) Aidan Udell, Iowa City Regina

In Class 2A, regional teams will travel to Davenport Assumption in Sectional 10:

Davenport Assumption

Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union

Keokuk

Mount Pleasant

Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville

Washington

Ranked wrestlers there include:

No. 1 (106) Derrick Bass, Assumption

No. 2 (113) Lane Scorpil, Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union

No. 2 (120) Blaine Frazier, NDWB-Danville

No. 4 (126) Tate O’Shea, Keokuk

No. 10 (126) T.J. Fitzpatrick, Assumption

No. 6 (132) Noah Gonzalez, Assumption

No. 6 (138) Michael Macias, Assumption

No. 7 (138) Isaiah Fenton, NDWB-Danville

No. 2 (152) Grifen Molle, NDWB-Danville

No. 5 (160) Allen Catour, Assumption

No. 4 (170) C.J. Walrath, NDWB-Danville

No. 9 (182) John Argo, Assumption

No. 6 (195) Aiden Morgan, Assumption

No. 9 (285) Chane Malone, Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union

And in Class 3A, area programs will compete at Iowa City West (District 5):