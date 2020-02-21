Sports, Friday, February 21st

Prep Wrestling:

Yesterday marked the first day of the 2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling tournament. Coverage on KILJ-FM begins again today with second action.

Here’s a full wrap up of yesterday’s area athletes.

3A:

113 – Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) defeated Anthony Bestell (Newton) via fall (1:10). Frazier, now 48-1, will take on Fort Dodge junior Lane Cowell.

120 – Owen Kruse (Fort Madison) defeated by Cael Cox (Ankeny) via fall. (5:08) in the first round. Eliminated in the consolation round by Donovan Card (Norwalk) via decision 15-10 in overtime. Kruse, the Bloodhound junior, finishes his season 25-17.

132 – Duncan Delzell (Burlington) won via fall over Aiden Keller (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) (1:26). Delzell will wrestle the top-seeded Aiden Riggins of Waverly-Shell Rock this morning.

138 – Grifen Molle (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) won via major decision over Austin Fritz (Marion), 13-1. Molle takes on Johnston’s James Edwards today.

138 – Will Larson (Fort Madison) falls via decision to Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls) 2-0. Eliminated by Oskaloosa junior Leland Evans via decision, 7-2. Larson finishes season 31-11.

220 – Diego Lozano (Fort Madison) lost via decision to CJ Stillman (WDM Valley). In the consolations, Lozano advanced to today’s consolation wrestle-back by defeating Ramiro Gomez-Buentell via fall. (1:00)

2A:

106 – Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union) defeated Easton O’Brien (Atlantic) via Major Decision (11-0). Scorpil will wrestle again on the front side of the bracket tomorrow.

120 – Carson Coleman (Mount Pleasant) drops via fall to Dominik Ridout (East Marshall) in 1:17. Coleman’s tournament came to a close after being eliminated by Riley Harger of Van Meter via decision (6-1) in his wrestle-back. Coleman ends his season 31-12.

3A:

113 – Marcel Lopez (New London) defeated Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) by decision, 9-2. Lopez will wrestle #7 Cade Siebrecht of Lisbon later tonight.

120 – Josh Glendening (New London) was pinned by Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) in 3:50. Glendening stayed alive in the tournament by securing an 8-0 decision victory in his wrestleback against Hayden Fischer of AHSTW.

126 – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) lost via fall to #1 Aidan Noonan (Cascade) in 2:21. Aney remained alive for Day Two by securing a wrestle-back fall in 4:39 over Denver’s Jacob Moore.

132 – Jalen Collins (WACO) lost his first round match to Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren) via fall (5:21). Collins then came from behind to defeat Kyler Hackman of Nashua-Plainfield, 12-11 in the wrestleback to stay alive for Day Two.

138 – Dominic Lopez (New London) defeated Dominick Dicesare (Martensdale-St. Mary’s) by decision, 3-2. Lopez will wrestle South Central Calhoun’s Jordan Khommanyvong.

145 – Jonah Clark (WACO) lost to Reed Abbas (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) via fall in 2:28. Clark then wrestled Jayden Knight of Mount Ayr and lost via 9-3 decision. Clark was eliminated last night.

152 – Jaden Williams (WACO) lost to Seth Walker (West Sioux-Hawarden) in 1:45 via fall, but was able to secure an 8-4 victory via decision over Jaeden Rasmussen of AHSTW.

160 – Gabe Carter (New London) defeated John Ebaugh (Denver) via decision, 5-3. Carter will wrestle #2 Cade Tenold of Don Bosco later tonight.

170 – Currey Jacobs (New London) was defeated by Bryson Freeburg (Tri-Center) via fall (1:31). Jacobs then wrestled East Union’s Brant Looney and won via decision, 7-5.

220 – Jaxon Allen (New London) started his tournament with a loss against Tyler Thurston (North Cedar) via decision, 8-1. He was then defeated by Luke Mosinski (Audobon) via fall (1:47). Allen’s tournament came to a close yesterday.

285 – Keegan Akers (Mediapolis) was pinned by Briggs Hartley (Wilton) in 1:04. Akers came back to win in the wrestleback, scoring a major decision, 10-2 victory over Jacob Trubo of MFL-MarMac.

Today’s schedule is as follows:

Friday, February 21

Session 4 | Class 3A & 2A, Quarterfinals | 9 a.m.

Session 5 | Class 1A, Quarterfinals & Class 3A, Semifinals| 2:30 p.m.

Session 6 | Class 2A & 1A, Semfinals | 7:30 p.m.

Prep Basketball:

The #2 WACO boys’ basketball team picked up a win last night. No, it wasn’t pretty. And no, it didn’t have to be. Throw out record in the postseason, throw out rankings in the postseason.

Especially in the Clash for Henry County.

WACO got 13 points, 14 rebound and four dimes from senior Nik Coble as they withstood Winfield-Mount Union’s best punch, advacning to next Tuesday’s semifinal round with a 46-38 victory.

Drew Kissell chipped in 12 points, while Gabe Reichenbach had 11.

Jared Arnold was the high-point man for the Wolves with 12 points.

With the game tied at the end of the 3rd Quarter, WACO made a concerted effort to get Coble going in the low block and that he did, scoring on three straight possessions to stretch the Warrior lead to 40-33.

A made three by Daunte Oepping cut the deficit to four but it was the all the closer the Wolves would get.

The Warriors will now take on New London at Burlington Notre Dame High School next Tuesday in another clash between Henry County Programs.

That game will begin at 6:30 p.m. and can be heard on KILJ and kilj.com.

Speaking of New London, well, they’ll get WACO after rallying to defeat Wapello 53-42.

The Arrows led 24-17, holding New London to just six second quarter points — but that’s when New London woke up from their freeze.

The Tigers went on a 15-4 run in the third quarter, then outscored the Arrows 21-14 in the fourth.

New London was led by freshman Kade Benjamin, who finished with 19 points, while Grant Swanson had 15.

Blaise Porter chipped in with 13 points for New London.

New London improved their ledger to 15-7.

Other contests last night included:

West Burlington 75, Danville 62 West Burlington advances to Tuesday’s 2A District Final where they’ll play West Branch.

West Branch 50, Mediapolis 37

Pekin 64, Holy Trinity 45

#9 (1A) Notre Dame 83, Sigourney 31

Switching to the girls’ game, tonight is going to be just one of the nights you truly appreciate high school sports.

In Mediapolis’ it’ll be the #7 Bullettes hosting the #9 Van Buren Warriors in an epic Class 2A Region Semifinal.

With Division I power on each side, tonight’s game will undoubtedly be worth the hype.

Van Buren comes in with a record of 20-3, while Mediapolis is 21-1.

The Bullettes have won 16 straight games, while Van Buren has won 11 of their last 12.

Tonight’s game can be heard on KILJ-FM and kilj.com.

Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett will have the call beginning at 6:45 p.m.