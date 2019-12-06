Sports, Friday, December 6th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team is back on the hardwood tonight as the Panthers start a two-game road swing at Fort Madison.

They’ll be at Pleasant Valley, tomorrow.

The Panthers are coming off a 54-43 loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier to start the year.

Mount Pleasant shot just 4-of-16 from three and 9-for-17 from the foul line in the loss.

Keegan Kohorst and Jaxon Hoyle scored 11 points apiece, while Brevin Wilson had eight.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:45 p.m.

You can listen on KILJ, with myself and the Coach, Kent Bennett.

We will take the air at 7:30 p.m. this evening.

Other games in the area this evening include:

West Burlington at WACO (1-0) WACO coming off an opening season 15-point victory over Wapello on the road.

New London (1-0) at Danville The Tigers rolled past Central Lee, 65-36 in the season opener on Tuesday.

Wapello at Winfield-Mount Union (0-1) W-MU looks to get things back on track following a 56-38 loss to Pekin to open the year.



Staying in prep basketball, the Mount Pleasant girls’ will also resume their schedule tonight when they host Fort Madison.

The Panthers come in 0-2, with a pair of losses to Pella and Ottumwa.

Fort Madison is 2-1, defeating then #15 Centerville to open the year and most recently, knocking off Davis County, 45-35.

They did, however, fall to Ottumwa on November 26th, 64-32.

They’ll tip at home tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Other area games tonight:

West Burlington at WACO (0-2) WACO will try to find the winning combination after falling in their first two games by an average margin of 47.5 points.

New London (1-3) at Danville The Tigers looked like they might have found their mojo with a 64-30 win over Cardinal last week, but fell Tuesday 39-31 to Central Lee.

Wapello at Winfield-Mount Union (1-2) The Wolves opened their season with a clutch win over New London but have now dropped two straight to Mediapolis and Pekin.



In 8th grade girls’ action last night, Fort Madison defeated Mount Pleasant 34-10.

Emma Starr had 6 points.

The Panthers are now 6-3 on the year.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams, off tonight, will travel to St. Louis tomorrow for a conference double-header against the Blue Jays of Westminster College.

The Tiger women earned their first victory of the season at home on Tuesday, knocking off Principia 79-40 behind four double digit scorers.

Meanwhile, the men came from behind to defeat Principia 92-85, after trailing by one at recess.

The Tigers outscored Principia 56-48 in the second half to pull out their third win of the year.

Alex Dentlinger led the way for Wesleyan with 19 points while Marvin Saintolien had 18 off the bench.

The women will open things up Saturday at 1:00 p.m., while the men will follow at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team, 0-1 after falling to Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus earlier this week will be back on the mats tomorrow morning for a big tournament at Wapello.

Here’s the list of competition for the Panthers:

Burlington

Camanche

Centerville

Columbus Junction

Davenport West

Wahlert Catholic

Durant

English Valleys

Fairfield

Highland

Iowa Valley

Keokuk

Sigourney-Keota

Wapello

Wilton

Wrestling will get underway at 10:00 a.m. in Wapello, Saturday morning.

College Football:

And in college football, both Iowa and Iowa State will learn their bowl fates this weekend following Championship Saturday.

Several in the know believe the Hawkeyes will be traveling west to play in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

That game would be on December 27th, with their projected opponent being either Arizona State or USC.

Meanwhile, the projections for Iowa State would have them playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee.

Their projected opponent is Navy.

And because I want to rub it in, the Wisconsin Badgers are projected to play in the Rose Bowl Game, where they would potentially play #5 Utah.