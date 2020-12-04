Sports, Friday, December 4th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Boys’ Look to Earn Win No. 1 Under Rawson:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team will aim for victory number one under new head coach Eric Rawson when the Panthers (0-1) hook up with Fort Madison at Panther Gymnasium in the opener for both schools in Southeast Conference play.

The Panthers are coming off a disappointing 51-39 road loss Tuesday night to Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0) and will look to find some offensive consistency tonight that was missing Tuesday.

Undoubtedly Mount Pleasant will turn to Brevin Wilson for a scoring boost.

This year’s returning leading scorer, Wilson was held to just four points on Tuesday night.

Mount Pleasant has won four out of the last five matchups with the Bloodhounds, the lone loss occuring back on December 21st, 2018.

Tonight’s game will go at 7:30 p.m. with the Panther Tipoff Show beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Listen along on KILJ-FM and kilj.com with Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett.

Both of the other Southeast Conference games have been cancelled.

Panther Girls’ Seek Improvement Against Hounds Tonight:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team (0-1) is back in action tonight as they head down to the HoundDome in Fort Madison to scrap with the Bloodhounds in their Southeast Conference opener.

The Panthers will try and rebound after an opening season loss early last week to Pella, 57-25.

Tonight marks the first leg of a back-to-back for Curt Watson’s group as they’ll link up with West Burlignton tomorrow.

Mount Pleasant has won the last eight matchups between the two schools and are 24-4 in the last 28 against Fort Madison.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:45 p.m. in Fort Madison.

Area Basketball Schedule Tonight:

Girls

Danville at Winfield-Mount Union

WACO at New London

West Burlington at Central Lee

Cardinal at Holy Trinity

Pekin at Mediapolis

Van Buren at Notre Dame

Boys

Van Buren at Notre Dame

Cardinal at Holy Trinity

Pekin at Mediapolis

West Burlington at Central Lee

Wapello at Hillcrest Academy

Girls games are slated to begin at 6:00 p.m., with the boys to follow at 7:45 p.m.

Iowa, Drake Roll to Wins:

Iowa 99, Western Illinois 58

Iowa rolled to a 99-58 win over Western Illinois (0-1) behind 35 points and 10 rebounds from Luka Garza.

Jack Nunge added 18 points off the bench while Joe Wieskamp pitched in 11 and Patrick McCaffery finished with 10.

No. 3 Iowa is now 3-0 on the year.

Drake 87, Omaha 66

DJ Wilkins had 19 points for Drake in an 87-66 win over Omaha.

Shanquan Hemphill added 12 points, Roman Penn had 10 points and 10 assists and Darnell Brodie and Garrett Sturtz also had 10 points apiece.

Omaha’s Matt Pile had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Drake is off to a 3-0 start this year, as well.