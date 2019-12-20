Sports, Friday, December 20th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

Mount Pleasant Panther wrestlers fell to Fort Madison 81-0 last night in one of two duals at the Hound Dome,

The Panthers gave up 7 forfeits in the loss to Fort Madison.

In their second dual, Mid Prairie edged Mount Pleasant 48-33 at Fort Madison. Panthers winning matches were Carson Coleman, Gannon McNamee and Chayse Irving.

The rest of the team points were picked up off forfeits.

The Panthers will wrestle at the Iowa City Regina tournament over the weekend, with the bout scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m.

WACO wrestled two duals Thursday night, winning 31-29 over Louisa-Muscatine and losing 54-30 to Highland.

Winning matches for the Warriors on the night were Jaden Williams had two wins, Robert Frazer, Jalen Colins, Jonah Clark and Landon Provino.

Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union won two duals Thursday over Van Buren 72-6 and Pekin 50-21.

Double winners were Noah Freeman, Robert Loveless and Lane Scorpil.

And West Burlington/Notre Dame won two wrestling duals with a 54-12 stomping of Lone Tree and a 52-22 win over Mediapolis.

Blaine Frazier and Griffen Molle each picked up a forfeit and fall in their two matches.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther basketball teams are back on the hardwood tonight as both the boys’ and girls’ look to snap a recent losing skid.

The boys’, losers of two straight, will be on the road at Washington this evening for a pivotal Southeast Conference tilt.

The Demons have the look of a team ready to take the next step in conference play, starting the year 2-0 in Southeast Conference action.

Their most recent loss? A two-point defeat to Xavier Foster and defending state champion Oskaloosa.

Kasen Bailey leads the Demons with just over 11 points per game.

For Mount Pleasant, their focus will be on finding more consistency.

In each of their last two losses, the Panthers have started the first quarter red hot only to fizzle late. Keegan Kohorst and Brevin Wilson are the two leaders offensively for Mount Pleasant, with the both of them pouring in double digit points per game.

Meanwhile, on the girls’ side of things two streaks collide at Mount Pleasant when the Panthers, losers of three straight, host Washington — winners of three straight.

The Demons latest win was an impressive one — a double digit defeat of top-ranked 1A Sigourney, 49-38 earlier this week.

Addison Six leads a balanced Demon attack with 12 points per game, but they do feature four players over 6 points per game.

Lydia Stewart leads Mount Pleasant averaging just a shade under 8 points per game.

Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m, with freshman playing at 4:45 p.m. and JV at 6:15 p.m.

You can hear John Kuhens and Kent Bennett on the call for the boys’ game beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the pre-game show.

Other area games tonight in the Southeast and Super Conferences:

Fort Madison vs. Keokuk

Fairfield vs. Burlington

West Burlington vs. Danville

Columbus vs. Highland

Winfield-Mount Union vs. Hillcrest Academy

WACO vs. Holy Trinity

Van Buren vs. New London

Prep Football:

The Iowa football playoffs could be changing again.

One of two recommendations to expand to 32 qualifiers per classification has been rejected by the IHSAA Board of Control.

Each proposal came from the Iowa Football Coaches Association and only includes Eight-Player, A, 1A, 2A and 3A.

The rejected proposal included 32 qualifiers per classification with a nine-game regular season and five rounds of playoffs with six days between rounds.

The other recommendation will be voted on in January.

That recommendation includes an eight-game regular season with five rounds of playoffs — all played on Fridays until the semifinals. That recommendation will wait until January’s meeting so the IHSAA can consult with Class 4A schools.