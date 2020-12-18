Sports, Friday, December 18th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling: Mount Pleasant Swept in Double Dual:

The Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team fell twice last night, dropping to Fort Madison and Mid-Prairie in a double dual at Mount Pleasant High School.

Fort Madison took down Mount Pleasant 48-30, while Mid-Prairie won 45-34.

Chayse Irving and Carson Coleman were Mount Pleasant’s only two to win in both duals. Irving scored a pin against Kaden Meader (Mid-Prairie) and an 11-9 victory over Isaac Thacher (Fort Madison).

Carson Coleman won via decision and also scored a forfeit.

Other winners for the Panthers included Sam Carrasco, Bowen Davis, Gannon McNamee, Abby Blint and Frank Tousignant.

Prep Wrestling: New London Sweeps Night at Cardinal:

The New London wrestling team ran roughshod over Highland, Cardinal, Pekin and Mediapolis last night going a perfect 4-0 in dual meets at Cardinal High School last night.

The Tigers won 58-0 over the host Cardinal, 40-18 over Pekin, 51-24 against Mediapolis and slapped Highland 52-24.

Marcel Lopez rolled to four victories, staying unblemished. He earned two falls, a tech fall and a major decision.

They’ll travel to the Fort Madison tournament tomorrow morning.

Wrestling will get underway at 10:00 a.m.

Other area wrestling last night:

ND-WB/Danville 53, Columbus/W-MU 18

Columbus/W-MU 38, Wapello 33

ND-WB/Danville 48, Wapello 30

Prep Basketball: Wapello, Danville Post Strong Nights:

Danville 69, Highland 27

Cam Edle scored a game-high 19 points as Danville stayed perfect with a 69-27 throttling of Highland, last night.

Ty Carr chipped in with 10 points while Sawyer Nelson added nine.

Danville, now 5-0, will take on New London tonight at New London.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Wapello 43, Clinton 34

Wapello remained unblemished earning a 43-34 win over Clinton last night.

Maddox Griffin scored 17 points to pace the Indians.

Now 4-0 Wapello will entertain Winfield-Mount Union tonight.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Boys’ Face Biggest Test Against Washington :

For the first time since upsetting them in last year’s Class 3A Playoffs, the Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ basketball team (3-3) will square off with bitter rival Washington, tonight.

The Panthers, fresh off a 53-33 win over Benton, are looking for their first back-to-back win of the early season schedule.

The Demons enter proceedings tonight at 2-1, with wins over Centerville and Oskaloosa and a big loss against Pella.

They’re led by junior forward Kasen Bailey and sophomore guard Ethan Patterson.

Bailey and Patterson both average 15.3 points per game.

Mount Pleasant is paced by senior forward Brevin Wilson at 11.2 points per game. Sam Jerrell is second on the the team in scoring pumping in 8.2 ppg on highly efficient shooting numbers.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:30 p.m. you can listen along on KILJ-FM 105.5.

The Panther Tipoff Show will get things underway at 7:15 p.m.

Other games tonight:

Fort Madison at Keokuk

Fairfield at North Scott

Mount Pleasant (Girls) at Washington

Super Conference Loaded Up Tonight:

Danville-New London headlines what will be a fun night in the Super Conference here in Southeast Iowa.

The boys’ game features two schools that come into play this evening undefeated, with Danville sitting at 6-0 and New London at 4-0.

The Tigers are led by all-everything sophomore Blaise Porter, who is scoring a robust 22.3 points per game.

Classmate Kade Benjamin comes in scoring 20.5 points per game, while Devon Swanson has added 17.5 points per game.

It’s been a three-headed monster for New London.

That game will begin at 7:30 p.m. at New London High School.

Other Super Conference matchups tonight will see: