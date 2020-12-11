Sports, Friday, December 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

No. 5 New London Sweeps Double Dual:

Mark Chiri’s No. 5 (1A) New London Tiger wrestling picked up a pair of dual wins over Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union and Washington, sweeping a triangular at home, last night.

Their opening bout against Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union just shows how much depth is in the Super Conference, pulling out a 38-36 victory over the Wildcats.

Marcel Lopez picked up a tech fall victory at 126, while his brother earned a fall victory, pinning Garrett Palmer in 3:00.

The Tigers also earned fall victories against the Wildcats from Josh Glendenning, Boden Pickle and Carter Allen.

New London defeated Washington 42-22 behind fall victories from Dominic Lopez and Currey Jacobs.

Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union throttled Washington in the final dual, winning 57-15.

Mount Pleasant Wrestling Falls to Keokuk:

The Mount Pleasant wrestling team earned three falls, but it was not enough as Keokuk picked up a 43-30 Southeast Conference dual victory last night.

Carson Coleman, Reeann Seeberg and Chayse Irving all earned fall victories for the Panthers.

Mount Pleasant will be off until next Thursday, when they hose Fort Madison and Mid-Prairie in a varsity triangular.

Wrestling will get underway at 6:00 p.m.

Frazier Earns Win No. 100:

Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville’s Blaine Frazier earned two fall victories picking up career win No. 100 in the process helping the Nikes sweep a double dual at Van Buren County, last night.

The Nikes rolled to a 60-18 win over Highland and a 48-30 win over Van Buren County, with Frazier pinning his two opponents in a combined 91 seconds.

Grifen Molle, a standout on the Mount Pleasant Panther football team this fall, picked up a fall and forfeit win for the Nikes, as well.

Southeast Conference, Super Conference Busy Tonight in Hoops:

The Southeast Conference and the Super Conference will have a busy night on the hardwood, with several clubs resuming conference action.

The Mount Pleasant boys’ (2-2) will try to win back-to-back games when they travel to Keokuk to battle the Chiefs.

The Panthers are coming off an impressive, 58-47 road victory over Ottumwa on Tuesday.

Tipoff tonight is set for 7:30 p.m.

In the Super Conference, New London will welcome in the Warriors of Van Buren County for a conference tilt.

The Tigers have started the season in dominating fashion, most recently earning a 75-57 win over Cardinal on the backs of sophomore studs Blaise Porter and Kade Benjamin.

Tonight’s game will tip at New London at 7:30 p.m.

Other area matchups:

Keokuk at Mount Pleasant (Girls)

Notre Dame at Danville

Cardinal at WACO

Holy Trinity at West Burlington

Central Lee vs. Winfield-Mount Union (Girls)

Iowa, Iowa State Ready for CyHawk Basketball Game:

After being robbed of the football rivalry, Iowa and Iowa State fans will see their teams go toe-to-toe tonight when the CyHawk Rivalry Series wages on as the No. 2 Hawkeyes host Iowa State in a non-conference tilt in Iowa City.

Iowa is coming off a dominating performance over No. 16 North Carolina on Tuesday in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, winning 93-80 behind another strong performance from Luka Garza.

Meanwhile, it’s been tough sledding for Steve Prohm’s group, as they enter 1-1 after falling to mid-major South Dakota State 71-68 last Wednesday.

Tipoff from Carver-Hawkeye Arena is set for 8:00 p.m.

You can listen on KILJ-FM tonight with the Hawkeye Tipoff Show set for 7:00 p.m.