Sports, Friday, April 17th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

IW Observes D3 Week:

Iowa Wesleyan athletics will celebrate NCAA Division III Week from April 13-April 19.

Division III Week is a positive way to observe and celebrate the impact of athletics and student-athletes on campus and in surrounding communities, per the NCAA.

D3 Week was introduced in 2010 to sharpen the division’s identity and enable schools, conferences, and student-athletes to consistently explain why they prefer to compete in Division III.

The goal is to describe how Division III is a place where student-athletes can “follow their passions and develop their potential” through an approach that combines rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and an opportunity to pursue other interests. ​

The Tigers made the leap from NAIA to NCAA Division III following the 2012 year.

Iowa State Adds 3-Star Corner:

The Iowa State football program picked up a huge commitment from Floridian three-star cornerback Noah Biglow, yesterday.

The Seffner, Florida native announced his pledge on social media, choosing the Cyclones over other reported offers from Army, Buffalo, Florida International, Georgia State, Marshall, North Dakota State and Virginia.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound prospect is ranked No. 67 at cornerback in the 2021 class.

Biglow is the eighth known commit in the class.

Drake Officially Inks Burns:

Bryceson Burns, a 6-5 standout from Houston, Texas, has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Drake University men’s basketball team, head coach Darian DeVries announced this week.

Burns has been enrolled at Strength N’ Motion International Academy for the last year after graduating from Houston’s Westfield High School, where he was the team’s offensive MVP.

Burns joins Drake’s early signee, Jordan Kwiecinski in the Bulldogs’ class for the 2020-21 season.

Drake finished 8th in the Missouri Valley Conference with a record of 20-14.

They did lose star big man Liam Robbins to the University of Minnesota, however.

Dresser, Clones Add To Recruiting Class:

Iowa State wrestling head coach Kevin Dresser announced an addition to the 2020 recruiting class on Thursday.

Kysen Terukina, a four-time Hawaii State Champion, and No. 95 recruit overall in the class of 2020, has officially signed on to join Dresser’s program.

In February, Terukina became just the sixth wrestler in Hawaii history to win four state crowns, joining future-teammate Corey Cabanban in reaching this accomplishment.

Projecting to wrestle at 125 or 133 pounds, Terukina is a three-time NHSCA National Champion.

Terukina is the latest installment in the class of 2020 that includes the likes of Cody Fisher, Ben Monroe, Zach Redding, Cam Robinson and Drew Woodley.