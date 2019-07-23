Sports for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Day one of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball tournament has come and gone.

We know the fate of one of our area teams.

Wapello was defeated in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal yesterday, 6-0 by North Linn.

The #1 Lynx scored twice in the first, once in the second and three more times in third to earn the victory.

Four Wapello errors aided in the North Linn scoring tally.

Sammy Ewart had two hits in the loss for the Arrows, who will play at 1 pm this afternoon against Beckman Catholic.

Beckman Catholic fell in extra innings to Mount Ayr, 3-2.

The other KILJ game will be this morning, #2 Louisa-Muscatine takes on #7 Mount Vernon at 11 a.m.

L-M is 33-4 this season and they have yet to allow a run in the post-season throwing shutouts in each of their first three games.

We will take the air at 10:55 a.m.

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team saw their season come to a close last night losing 9-2 to Fairfield in a Class 3A district final.

Kosta Papazouglu hit two home runs for the #6 Trojans, who will now take on Davenport Assumption in the Substate finals.

Nik Coble got the start for Mount Pleasant.

Clayton Lowery had two RBI for the Panthers in the loss.

Mount Pleasant ends their season with a record of 21-11, they were co-champions of the Southeast Conference.

Congrats on a great year to our Mount Pleasant!

Also in area baseball last night, Central Lee is moving on to substate. They’ll battle #1 Wilton for a right to move on to Principal Park.

Central Lee held on to defeat Davis County 5-4 in a rain suspended game from Saturday night, one in which they were up 4-1.

That game will be played tomorrow night in Washington at 7 p.m.