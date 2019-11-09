Sports for Saturday, November 9, 2019

Prep Football:

It was a busy night of Level 2 Iowa High School Football Playoffs as several teams around the state punched their tickets to the UNI (prounounced uni) Dome for State Semifinal action.

We’ll start in 8-man, where Don Bosco defeated Easton Valley, 67-28. It was the Dons who defeated New London a week ago in the first round.

Don Bosco will take on Turkey Valley who take care of New London’s district foe H-L-V 64-14 in a quarterfinal yesterday.

The top half of the 8-man bracket sees the Audobon Wheelers taking on Remsen St. Mary’s.

8-man games will played in Cedar Falls on Thursday.

In Class 1A, Iowa City Regina, who squeaked by Mediapolis last weekend is moving to the State Semis.

The Regals blew past #1 West Branch 30-20 and will now take on Van Meter, who ousted South Central Calhoun 10-6.

The other 1A semifinal pits West Sioux against West Lyon in a battle of “wests.”

In Class 3A, Mount Pleasant district foe Solon took care of Pella last night, 24-0. Cam Miller and company will on the Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton crushed Norwalk 54-28.

The other 3A semifinal bout will be decided between Western Dubuque and Lewis Central.

College Football:

Looking now at college football, the Iowa Wesleyan TIgers are on the road today as they battle the Greenville Panthers.

Wesleyan is looking for their first win of the season, just days after the college announced that head coach Mike Ricthman will resign at the end of this year.

Kickoff from Greenville is set for 1:00 p.m.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are in Madison today taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Heartland Trophy game.

The winner keeps their Big Ten West title hopes alive for another week.

Coverage on KILJ-FM will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Hawkeye Kickoff Show.

Meanwhile Matt Campbell’s Iowa State Cyclones are in Norman, Oklahoma today squaring off with the 9th ranked Sooners.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m, with coverage on KILJ-AM beginning at 5:00 p.m. with the Cyclone Tailgate Show.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up a huge opening season win last night over SIU-Edwardsville at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Luka Garza led the way with 20 points, while Joe Wieskamp (Weez-Kamp) chipped in with 16.

The Hawkeyes will tango with DePaul on Monday at home. Tip-time is set for 7:00 p.m.

Prep Volleyball:

We are just days away from the start of the 2019 Iowa High School volleyball state tournament where Holy Trinity will compete at on Wednesday.

The Crusaders will lock horns with Council Bluffs St. Albert at 6:00 p.m Wednesday night.

KILJ will begin their coverage at 5:30 p.m. with the Meet the Players show, brought to you by Menke and Company.