Sports for July 24, 2019

Softball:

Here’s our Day Two wrap-up from the Iowa High School State Softball Championships:

In 2A, Wapello fell to Dyersville Beckman Catholic, ending Wapello’s tournament.

Aliyah Lolling had two hits in the loss for the Arrows, while Sammy Ewart, Mady Reid, Serah Shafer, Sam Smith and Toni Bohlen each had hits.

What a season for Wapello, who made their first trip to state since 1999.

In 3A, Louisa-Muscatine is moving to the state semifinals, they’ll take on West Liberty tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

L-M defeated #7 Mount Vernon 10-6.

Kylee Sanders, Jenna Hohenadel, Maddie Mashek, Hailey Sanders and Katie Koppe each had two hits.

You can hear that game this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on KILJ.

The other semifinal in 3A is #1 Davenport Assumption (39-2) vs. #6 Waterloo Columbus (36-4). They’ll begin at 11:30 a.m.

Baseball:

The Central Lee baseball team is heading to the 2019 Iowa High School State Baseball tournament.

The Hawks thoroughly dominated the #1 Wilton Beavers by a score of 14-0 and advance to Monday’s 2A quarterfinals at Principal Park.

Central Lee pounded out 7 hits in the win, one in which they took care of business in five innings.

There opponent for next Monday is to be determined, but KILJ will have coverage of the game from Des Moines.

Other 2A state-wide results from last night:

West Sioux 3 Pocahontas Area 0 New Hampton 5 Oelwein 2 West Branch 3 Camanche 2 — 9 inn Central Lee 14 Wilton 0 North Linn 8 Pella Christian 0 Des Moines Christian 8 Roland-Story 0 Van Meter 5 Ogden 3 Underwood 4 Hinton 3

Iowa Wesleyan:

Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Director, Derek Zander, has announced the hiring of Courtney Carl to serve as the Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Communications.

Carl joins the Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Department at an exciting time in the life of the University. Tiger Athletics continues to grow its sports offerings and has added men’s and women’s cross country (Fall 2018), men’s and women’s track and field (Spring 2020), and men’s and women’s wrestling (Winter 2020-21). In addition to expanded sports offering, Tiger Athletics has seen recent success with the men’s soccer and softball team qualifying for Iowa Wesleyan’s first-ever SLIAC tournament berths. The women’s golf program finished third in the conference tournament and volleyball finished with their highest win total since the 2012 season.

“When evaluating the current needs of the athletic department, Courtney rose to the top of the candidate pool,” said Zander. “She brings a background in athletic administration, a strong work ethic, and a strong athletic and education background. This, coupled with a passion to assist in the development of our student-athletes, makes Courtney the right person for this position.”

Carl is originally from Burlington, IA, where she was a five sport athlete at Burlington High School competing in soccer, track and field, softball, basketball, and volleyball. She attended Southeastern Community College where she assisted in leading the softball program to a Regional Championship in 2014. Carl transferred to Missouri Valley College where she received her B.S. in exercise science and a minor in business administration. During her time at MVC, she helped lead the Vikings softball team to two conference tournament appearances and received all-conference recognition her junior year. Carl received her master’s degree from Concordia University-Irvine in May of 2019.

“I am extremely excited to become a member of the athletic department at Iowa Wesleyan University. The athletic programs have been making an immense amount of progress, and I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to become a part of it.”

Carl will join Tiger Nation on August 1, 2019.