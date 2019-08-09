Sports for August 9, 2019

Football:

The Kansas State football team will have a new signal caller under center with the graduation and departure of former Mediapolis star Jesse Ertz.

Ertz shattered just about every record possible as a member of the Bulldog football team in Mediapolis under head coach Brian Borrison.

Ertz was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year in 2012 and was an Honorable Mention All-America selection by Parade.

The Bulldog Broke the Iowa high school state record for career touchdowns (98) and ranked fifth in state history in career passing yardage (7,317) while registering over 9,000 total yards and 130 touchdowns in his prep career.

Ertz was named the 2012 Offensive Player of the Year as well as a first team all-state selection by Iowa Preps after leading Mediapolis to a state runner-up finish and a 13-1 record.

At Kansas State, Ertz was one of the top dual-threat signal callers in the nation as a junior but saw his senior year cut short due to injury.

He played in 23 career games with 19 starts, 13 of which came in his junior year, setting the school’s career record for lowest interception percentage (1.92 percent), while he ranked third among quarterbacks in career rushing yards, tied for third in career 100-yard rushing games (4), fourth overall and tops among quarterbacks in career rushing yards per carry (5.46), eighth in career passing efficiency and 14th in career passing yards.

Ertz is one of only four quarterbacks in school history with 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a career and was a two-time captain.

The Wildcats list Skylar Thompson as their starter currently under first year head coach Chris Klieman, who dominated the FCS level with North Dakota State.

K-State opens their season with Nicholls State of, little trivia here, Thibodaux, Louisiana — on August 30th at 6:00 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer:

Iowa Wesleyan University’s women’s soccer program will begin its season under first-year head coach, Chris Gaskin.

When asked about the coming season, Gaskin stated, “I am excited to get going and start working with a great group of both returners and the new student-athletes. Preseason is right around the corner, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Gaskin becomes the ninth head women’s soccer coach in program history and brings a wealth of experience with him.

He has coached at a variety of levels including college, high school, and club. As the head women’s soccer coach at Green Mountain College, Gaskin guided the team to a Northeastern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship in 2018 and the first winning season in the program since 2006.

Prior to coaching at Green Mountain, he served as an assistant coach at Saint Mary’s University in Minnesota.

Gaskin returns just one All-SLIAC honoree in Elwynn Tamahaga (SOPH/Auckland, New Zealand), who was named to the SLIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.

In her first year with Iowa Wesleyan, Tamahaga played in 15 games as a defender for the Tigers.

She finished the year with seven shots and had one assist on the season.

The All-Sportsmanship team is made up of an individual from each institution that best exemplifies sportsmanship throughout the season.