Sports for August 7, 2019

Football:

The expectations have never been higher for the Iowa State football team. After back-to-back eight win seasons the Cyclones are predicted to finish third in the Big-12. A big reason for the optimism is the return of quarterback Brock Purdy who led the Cyclones to a 7-2 record as a true freshman.

Purdy met with reporters as a part of Iowa State’s annual football Media Day and said his biggest improvement this season will come from his ability to feel much more comfortable in the pocket.

The sophomore gunslinger completed 66% of his passes last year with 16 scoring strikes to only 7 interceptions.

Another reason for optimism is the return of sophomore linebacker Mike Rose, who was a freshman All-American a year ago.

Rose says the Cyclones are not satisfied with the turnaround of the program, saying there’s still more work to be done.

The Cyclones will begin their season at Jack Trice Stadium taking on the Panthers of Northern Iowa University.

You can hear that game — and all Cyclone games this fall — on KILJ-AM.

Staying in college football — Iowa rising junior A.J Epenesa is ready to embark on what many believe will be his final in Iowa City.

The 6’5’ defensive end is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The unique thing about Epenesa is his Mount Pleasant ties.

A.J’s father, Epenesa Epenesa, nicknamed Eppy, came to Iowa from American Samoa.

That obviously is about as polar opposite of Mount Pleasant as you can get.

He played defensive line at Iowa Wesleyan and met his wife Stephanie, who was a volleyball player at Wesleyan.

After figuring out he could play at a high level Eppy took his talents to Iowa in the fall of 1994, cementing his roots in Iowa City.

A.J. of course followed his father’s footsteps carving out his own legacy in Iowa City.

Epenesa had 10.5 sacks last year and four forced fumbles for the Hawkeyes last year, who open their season against Miami (OH.).

You can hear that game here on KILJ-FM.

Cross Country:

The Iowa Wesleyan University’s men’s and women’s cross country programs will look to improve in the second year of the program under head coach Chris Creal.

“We had very good success of some of our runners last season, and we hope to continue those positive strides throughout both programs” Creal said.

“We have a good group of returners, and I am excited to return to the Roy Griak Invitational and compete for the first time at the NIACC Trent Smith Invite, which will be a great tune-up for us heading into the conference meet.”

Here is the 2019 schedule for Tiger Cross Country:

Friday, Aug. 30 Bill Buxton Invitational Indianola, Iowa 5pm & 5:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 14 Les Duke invitational Grinnell, Iowa 10am & 10:45am

Saturday, Sept. 28 Roy Griak Invitational Saint Paul, Minnesota 9am & 9:30am

Friday, Oct. 4 Brissman-Lundeen Invite Rock Island, Illinois

Friday, Oct. 11 NIACC Trent Smith Invite Mason City, Iowa

Saturday, Nov. 2 SLIAC Championships* Louisville, Kentucky

Saturday, Nov. 16 NCAA D3 Midwest Regional Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 23 NCAA D3 National Championships Louisville, Kentucky

To see the full schedule online or keep up with the latest news and changes, visit www.iwtigers.com.