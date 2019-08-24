Sports for August 24, 2019

Women’s College Cross Country:

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference officials announced their 2019 preseason coaches poll and the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers are expected to finish 5th.

In their second year of a program re-launch the Tigers will have a pair of sophomores returning to lead the team.

Sierra Howardson, a Fort Madison alum, is the one to watch after a 7th place finish at the championships last fall.

She was the top finisher in all seven races for the Tigers and had a personal best time of 23:34.

Allison Morris twice got under the 28-minute mark for the Tigers last season and will look to lower that even more this fall.

Veronica Morgan adds to the team depth.

The Tigers will begin their season at the Bill Buxton invitational on August 30th.

High School Football:

It’s game day for the defending state champion and #6 ranked New London Tigers today, as they take on Williams Bay (WI) on KILJ.

Kick-off is slated for 5:00 p.m. and sports director Nathan Bloechl will have the call beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Week Zero got underway for Winfield Mount-Union last night.

The Wolves lead early and clawed back into the game after falling behind late, but an onside kick recovery failed with :10 seconds left in the game, leading to a 41-38 win for Springville in Winfield.

Springville scored the difference making touchdown with 1:07 left in the game on a 24-yard touchdown pass.

The Wolves countered quickly on 43-yard scoring strikes but it was too little, too late.

Winfield is now 0-1 on the year while Springville is 1-0.

Mount Pleasant will also be scrimmaging this morning.

They’ll take on the Nikes of West Burlington-Notre Dame at 9:00 am in Burlington.