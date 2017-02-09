SPORTS FEBRUARY 9, 2017

SPORTS FEBRUARY 9, 2017

The 23rd ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team fell to 9th ranked Johnston in the Regional Team Dual Meet semifinals last night at Cedar Rapids Prairie by a score of 53-22. Winning matches for Mt. Pleasant:

145: Jaden Davis by fall, 182: Zach Beason by fall, 195: Dalton Bass by fall, 220: Dalton Shull by major decision.

In the championship match between Johnston and Cedar Rapids Prairie, the Prairie Hawks won 47-16 and will advance onto the State Team Dual meets in Des Moines Wednesday February 15th, they will wrestle #1 ranked S.E. Polk at 11 am in the 1st round.

The Greenville College Panthers downed the Iowa Wesleyan women in SLIAC basketball in Illinois 85-57.

The Tigers were led by Hunter Clark and Cairece Allen. Clark went 4-6 from the floor, with 4 rebounds and 12 total points. Allen followed up going 5-5 with 2 rebounds, 2 steals, and 10 total points.

The Tigers fall to a record of 8-12 on the year. On Saturday, February 11, 2017, they will host Westminster College for a 1:00pm tip-off in the Ruble Arena.

On the men’s basketball court Greenville outscored the Iowa Wesleyan men 122-114.

The Tigers were led by Mitch Drey and Steven Soukup. Drey had a stellar performance going 14-18 from the floor of which 6-6 were from beyond the arc. Drey recorded 34 total points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals. Additionally, Steven Soukup went 13-17, with 29 total points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, and 2 blocks.

Another major contributor for the Tigers was CJ Singletary. In 26 minutes, Singletary recorded 19 total points and 4 rebounds. Additional contributors were Michael Soukup with 8 points and 13 rebounds, Brock Butler with 11 points, and Austin Walker with 8 points.

The Tigers fall to a record of 14-8 on the year. On Saturday, February 11, 2017, the Tigers will host Westminster College for a 3:00pm tip-off in the Ruble Arena.

The University of Iowa men’s basketball team lost in double overtime at Minnesota last night 100-89. UNI men beat Southern Illinois 49-41, former MP Panther Jordon Ashton scored 7 points in 37 minutes of action.

Post season basketball tournament time is here for Class 1A girl’s teams in Iowa. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be broadcasting tonight the battle of northern Henry County teams Waco at Winfield Mt. Union. Waco enters the tournament with a 6-5 record and the Lady Wolves are 7-15, in an earlier regular season meeting WMU won by 12 points. Airtime tonight is 7 pm from Winfield.

OTHER AREA GAMES TONIGHT: Keota at Lone Tree, New London at Holy Trinity Catholic, and Moravia plays at Moulton-Udell.

Elle Ruffridge broke the state basketball scoring record in a home game Tuesday night.

The Pocahontas Area senior sank a free throw with 7:32 left in the third quarter against Manson-Northwest Webster to surpass the previous mark of 2,756, set by Deb Remmerde of Rock Valley in 2003.

Pocahontas Area (21-1) won 73-44 in its final regular season game. The defending Class 3A state champions open regional play Saturday.

Ruffridge finished with 31 points and now stands at 2,774 for her high school career. She’s a Missouri State recruit.

THE SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL “SHOOTOUT” GAMES WILL BE PLAYED FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH.

The Super Conference Boys Basketball “Shootout” games will pair the first place team in the North Division against the first place team in the South Division. Also, the second place teams in each division through the ninth place teams will play each other.

Here are the pairings for the Boys Basketball “Shootout” games to be played at the North Division schools. The JV teams will play a preliminary game starting at 6 PM. The top two teams in each division will play their games at Southeastern Community College with the 2nd place teams starting at 6PM and the 1st place teams following. There will be no JV games at SCC.

West Burlington and New London have identical records of 14-2 in the South Division but West Burlington has a winning % of 85% with a record of 17-3 in non-division play whereas New London has a winning % of 84% with a record of 16-3 in non-division play. This results in West Burlington being seeded 1st and New London 2nd in the South Division pairings. Highland finished with a North Division record of 15-1 whereas Line Tree finished with a Division record of 14-2 resulting in Highland being seeded 1st in the North Division.

SOUTH DIVISION @ NORTH DIVISION