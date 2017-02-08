SPORTS FEBRUARY 8, 2017

The 15-4 23rd ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team will be wrestling 9th ranked 17-11 Johnston tonight in the Regional Team Dual meet competition at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School at 6 pm. The winner will wrestle 8th ranked Prairie in the championship at 7:30 pm. Johnston finished 3rd in last year State Dual Meet Tournament, this is the first trip to the regional duals for the Panthers. Johnston has ranked wrestlers at 126, 138, 145 and 160, Mt. Pleasant has no wrestlers ranked in the top ten in any weight class. KILJ-FM 105.5 will have action and score updates beginning at 6 pm, on kilj.com, our website we will keep a running result and score updates.

In Class 1A Regional team dual meet action last night at Lisbon, Mediapolis fell to Wilton 44-30. Wilton then fell to Lisbon 59-18 in the championship match.

Class 2A regional team dual meet action at Washington saw the Washington Demons defeat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51-15. Then the Demons downed Williamsburg 36-24. Washington advances onto the State Dual meet on Wednesday of next week and will wrestle Atlantic-Cam at 9 am in the 1st round.

AREA BASKETBALL SCORES LAST NIGHT:

GIRLS:

Davenport, Assumption 56, Burlington 45

Fairfield 88, Eddyville-Blakesburg 48

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 64, Washington 42

BOYS:

Assumption, Davenport 71, Burlington 28

Central Lee, Donnellson 48, WACO, Wayland 41

Chariton 82, Fairfield 61

Danville 94, Van Buren Community 63

Fort Madison 79, Davis County, Bloomfield 45

Highland, Riverside 72, New London 62

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 49, Mediapolis 43

Lone Tree 71, Winfield-Mt. Union 31

Notre Dame, Burlington 49, Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 41

Pekin 63, Louisa-Muscatine 48

Pella 68, Oskaloosa 63

Wapello 73, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32

Washington 78, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 73

West Burlington 96, Cardinal, Eldon 32

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger women and men travel to Greenville College tonight for St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.

The Iowa Hawkeye men play at Minnesota, KILJ-FM 105.5 will bring you the action beginning at 7 pm.

Iowa State men fell at Texas last night in the Big 12, 67-65.

Former Southeastern Community College Men’s Basketball Head Coach Terry Carroll will be honored at the Blackhawks game on February 8. The ceremony will take place at halftime.

Carroll served as Head Coach since 2007. Over that time he amassed a record of 211 wins and 87 losses (.708).

He retired in January, handing over the head coaching spot to former assistant Lorenzo Watkins.

THE SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL “SHOOTOUT” GAMES WILL BE PLAYED FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH.

The Super Conference Boys Basketball “Shootout” games will pair the first place team in the North Division against the first place team in the South Division. Also, the second place teams in each division through the ninth place teams will play each other.

Here are the pairings for the Boys Basketball “Shootout” games to be played at the North Division schools. The JV teams will play a preliminary game starting at 6 PM. The top two teams in each division will play their games at Southeastern Community College with the 2nd place teams starting at 6PM and the 1st place teams following. There will be no JV games at SCC.

West Burlington and New London have identical records of 14-2 in the South Division but West Burlington has a winning % of 85% with a record of 17-3 in non-division play whereas New London has a winning % of 84% with a record of 16-3 in non-division play. This results in West Burlington being seeded 1st and New London 2nd in the South Division pairings. Highland finished with a North Division record of 15-1 whereas Line Tree finished with a Division record of 14-2 resulting in Highland being seeded 1st in the North Division.

SOUTH DIVISION @ NORTH DIVISION

West Burlington @SCC @7:30 PM Highland New London @ SCC @ 6 PM Lone Tree Danville @ IMS Notre Dame @ Wapello Holy Trinity @ Pekin Central Lee @ Winfield-MU Van Buren @ Mediapolis WACO @ L-M Cardinal @ Columbus Community

Several Mt. Pleasant area youth wrestlers have qualified for the Iowa State AAU Wrestling Championships in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena February 25th and 26th. In the 3rd and 4th grade division, Kade Dietzenbach and Brennan Eads qualify for State. In the 7th and 8th grade Division, Blaine Frasier, Brennon Bender and Henry Lutofsky qualified for state.

Some Mt. Pleasant Rec Department Programs to sign up for.

Little Dunkers 1st-2nd Grade:

This program introduces the skills needed for basketball including dribbling, passing, shooting, and playing defense. Lowered hoops with a smaller ball are provided! This program will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Boys Varsity Coach, Paul Rundquist.

Registration: Feb. 1-24

Program Dates: March 13-16

Time: 5-6 pm

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Fee: $20 Residents and $25 Non-residents

Indoor Soccer Camp 1st-8th:

This program is for girls and boys to learn the basics of the sport through fun instructional drills, sportsmanship, and fun! Participants will learn fundamentals of soccer while interacting with other children and getting exercise. This camp will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant Varsity Girls Soccer Coach, Brennan Williams and the Mount Pleasant Varsity Boys Soccer Coach, Neil Schmitz.

Registration: Feb. 1-24

Camp Dates: March 6-9

Time:

1st-3rd 5:30-6:15 PM

4th-8th 6:15-7:00 PM

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Fee: $20 Residents & $25 Non-residents

Flyers have been sent to the schools.