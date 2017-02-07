SPORTS FEBRUARY 7, 2017

SPORTS FEBRUARY 7, 201

Ottumwa defeated Mt. Pleasant in girls’ varsity basketball in the Panther senior night ball game 38-35, Mt. Pleasant led 14-9 at the end of the 1st quarter and led 21-19 at halftime, but could not hang on in the 2nd half. Maddie Williamson led the Panthers with 15 points. In the JV game Mt. Pleasant won 36-27 over the Bulldogs. M.P. 11-9 will travel to Washington Friday night to play the Demons.

The MPHS boy’s basketball teams swept Ottumwa at Evans Middle School last night. The Panther frosh won 57-47 to remain undefeated at 12-0. Keegan Kohorst had 14 points and Jaxon Hoyle added 13.

Panthers won the JV game 57-48, Tucker Johnson with 15 points and Payton Kelly with 9 points.

Mt. Pleasant then rolled to their 17th win of the season in the varsity game beating the Bulldogs 76-32. Mt. Pleasant put the game away in the 3rd quarter when they outscored Ottumwa 32-2. Brady Sartorius led the Panthers with 25 points.

The latest boy’s basketball rankings from the A.P. has the Mt. Pleasant Panther boys ranked 4th again this week in Class 3A, The New London Tigers in Class 1A dropped to #9 from 5th last week after their loss to Danville.

BOYS BASKETBALL GAMES TONIGHT: Davenport Assumption at Burlington, Notre Dame at Holy Trinity Catholic, West Burlington at Cardinal, Centerville at Keokuk, Columbus Community at Wapello, Davis County at Ft. Madison, IMS at Mediapolis, L&M at Pekin, New London at Highland, Van Buren at Danville, Waco at Central Lee, WMU at Lone Tree.

GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME: Davenport Assumption at Burlington.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa State plays at Texas, KILJ-AM 1130 carries the game at 7 pm.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade girls played in Washington Monday.

A” game: Mt Pleasant 28 (record 3-3)

Washington 12

MP scoring: Lydia Ebeling 10

Ava Lowery 8

“B” game: MP 18 (3-3)

WA 13

MP scoring: Sami Wibben 8

Jadan Brumbaugh 6

Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8TH GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYED AT WASHINGTON

“ A” GAME WASHINGTON 38 MT. PLEASANT 32 Leading Scorers BREVIN WILSON 18 points.

B GAME MT PLEASANT 21 WASHINGTON 20 Leading Scorers MASON MILLS 7 points.

“C” GAME WASHINGTON 26 Mt. Pleasant 13 Leading Scorers CARLOS LOPEZ 7 points.

NEXT GAME : THURSDAY AT OTTUMWA (Evans JH)

MPHS girl’s and boy’s bowling teams travel to Keokuk for a 2 pm meet.

The Mediapolis Bulldogs wrestle in the Class 1A Regional Team Dual Meet at Lisbon tonight. Action begins at 6 pm with the Bulldogs tangling with Wilton and Lisbon tangles with Midland Wyoming. The winners will then meet in the championship match, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will have score and match updates on the action beginning at 6 pm.

The Washington Demons host a Class 2A Regional Team Dual Meet, at 6 pm the Demons will wrestle Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, and Williamsburg will wrestle Albia. The winners meet in the championship. KILJ-FM will keep you posted on the action.

Several Mt. Pleasant area youth wrestlers have qualified for the Iowa State AAU Wrestling Championships in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena February 25th and 26th. In the 3rd and 4th grade division, Kade Dietzenbach and Brennan Eads qualify for State. In the 7th and 8th grade Division, Blaine Frasier, Brennon Bender and Henry Lutofsky qualified for state.

Former Southeastern Community College Men’s Basketball Head Coach Terry Carroll will be honored at the Blackhawks game on February 8. The ceremony will take place at halftime.

Carroll served as Head Coach since 2007. Over that time he amassed a record of 211 wins and 87 losses (.708).

He retired in January, handing over the head coaching spot to former assistant Lorenzo Watkins.