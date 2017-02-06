SPORTS FEBRUARY 6, 2017

Mt. Pleasant Panther basketball comes your way tonight on KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com. The 11-8 MPHS girls are hosting 11-8 Ottumwa in Panther Gym, the JV teams will battle at 6:15 PM and the varsity will follow. Koehler Wendt will be doing score updates and a final wrap-up report on those games.

The Boy’s teams of the two school play at Evans Jr. High in Ottumwa beginning at 4:45 pm with the freshman game and then the JV and varsity games. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the varsity action live beginning at 7:30 pm. Ottumwa is 5-12 and the 4th ranked Panthers are 16-2.

The Central Lee Hawks came from 19 points down to defeat Mediapolis 79-77 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference girl’s championship shootout game played at Central Lee Saturday night. MacKenzie Northup led the scoring for the Hawks with 21 points, McKenzie Krehbiel added 18 points. For Mediapolis Mackenzie Rogers scored 34 points and Maya Johnson added 12.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team lost at Webster University Saturday 83-56, Jamie Hurd led the Tigers with 17 points.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team beat Webster 71-70 led by Steven Soukup with 24 points.

Iowa State beat Kansas on the road Saturday 92-89 in overtime, 1st home loss for Kansas since 2014. Iowa Hawkeye men beat Nebraska 81-70 in Iowa City yesterday.

The Iowa wrestling team went to Minnesota Sunday and won a Big Ten dual 27-11. Oklahoma beat UNI in wrestling 27-13.

Wilton won the team title in the Class 1A wrestling sectional at Mediapolis Saturday with 227 points. Mediapolis was 2nd with 192 points, New London scored 152 and Waco had 72. Qualifying for the district next Saturday from New London are: Samuel Loyd, Julian Wikoff, Javis Krieger, Reno Chiri, Gavin Holmes and Jaxson Allen. Going to District from Waco are: Kade McElhinney and Cody Crawford.

Several Mt. Pleasant area youth wrestlers have qualified for the Iowa State AAU Wrestling Championships in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena February 25th and 26th. In the 3rd and 4th grade division, Kade Dietzenbach won his qualification class and Brennan Eads finished 3rd in his class to qualify for State. In the 7th and 8th grade Division, Blaine Frasier qualified for state as a champion, Brennon Bender and Henry Lutofsky both qualified for state as runnersup.

Former Southeastern Community College Men’s Basketball Head Coach Terry Carroll will be honored at the Blackhawks game on February 8. The ceremony will take place at halftime.

Carroll served as Head Coach since 2007. Over that time he amassed a record of 211 wins and 87 losses (.708).

He retired in January, handing over the head coaching spot to former assistant Lorenzo Watkins.

Some Mt. Pleasant Rec Department Programs to sign up for.

Little Dunkers 1st-2nd Grade:

This program introduces the skills needed for basketball including dribbling, passing, shooting, and playing defense. Lowered hoops with a smaller ball are provided! This program will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Boys Varsity Coach, Paul Rundquist.

Registration: Feb. 1-24

Program Dates: March 13-16

Time: 5-6 pm

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Fee: $20 Residents and $25 Non-residents

Indoor Soccer Camp 1st-8th:

This program is for girls and boys to learn the basics of the sport through fun instructional drills, sportsmanship, and fun! Participants will learn fundamentals of soccer while interacting with other children and getting exercise. This camp will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant Varsity Girls Soccer Coach, Brennan Williams and the Mount Pleasant Varsity Boys Soccer Coach, Neil Schmitz.

Registration: Feb. 1-24

Camp Dates: March 6-9

Time:

1st-3rd 5:30-6:15 PM

4th-8th 6:15-7:00 PM

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Fee: $20 Residents & $25 Non-residents

Flyers have been sent to the schools.

Every year the race fans in the Southeast Iowa area look forward to the release of the new racing schedule for 34 Raceway. Once again the fans won’t be disappointed, as one new 410 Sprint Car series’ will make it’s first ever visit to 34 Raceway, while another returns after a seven year absence. Plus an IMCA Late Model series will make a return in 2017, after a four year hiatus.

The 34 Raceway schedule to get the season started: Saturday, March 18 – Car Show & Kick-Off Party

Saturday, March 25 – Test-N-Tune

Saturday, April 1 – Deery Brothers Summer Series for IMCA Late Models & Sprint Invaders