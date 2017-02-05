SPORTS FEBRUARY 5, 2017

The Central Lee Hawks came from 19 points down to defeat Mediapolis 79-77 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference girl’s championship shootout game played at Central Lee Saturday night. MacKenzie Northup led the scoring for the Hawks with 21 points, McKenzie Krehbiel added 18 points. For Mediapolis Mackenzie Rogers scored 34 points and Maya Johnson added 12.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team lost st Webster University Saturday 83-56, Jamie Hurd led the Tigers with 17 points.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team beat Webster 71-70 led by Steven Soukup with 24 points.

Iowa State beat beat Kansas on the road Saturday 92-89 in overtime.

Wilton won the team title in the Class 1A wrestling sectional at Mediapolis Saturday with 227 points. Mediapolis was 2nd with 192 points, New London scored 152 and Waco had 72. Qualifying for the district next Saturday from New London are: Samuel Loyd, Julian Wikoff, Javis Krieger, Reno Chiri, Gavin Holmes and Jaxson Allen. Going to District from Waco are: Kade McElhinney and Cody Crawford.