SPORTS FEBRUARY 4, 2017

SPORTS FEBRUARY 4, 2017

The Class 1A and 2A wrestling sectionals will be wrestled today at sites around Iowa. The wrestling begins at noon at each site and the top two place finishers in each weight class will advance onto the districts to be wrestled Saturday the 11th.

Class 1A Sectional at Mediapolis has Highland, Lone Tree, L&M, New London, Waco, Wapello and Wilton competing along with the Bulldogs. The District for the wrestlers advancing will be at Wilton.

The Class 2A Sectional at Keokuk has Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont, Fairfield, Washington, West Burlington/Notre Dame/Danville along with the Chiefs. The wrestlers advancing to the District will go to Fairfield. Columbus Community/WMU will wrestle at the Williamsburg Sectional and advance wrestlers to the Fairfield district also. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will have wrestling reports throughout the day on the radio and our website.

BASKETBALL FROM FRIDAY NIGHT:

GIRLS:

Central Lee 47, Van Buren 37

Columbus, Community 47, Lone Tree 31

Burlington 43 Davenport West 33

Burlington Notre Dame 49 Danville 40

Fairfield 46, Keokuk 39 (OT)

Holy Trinity Catholic 39, New London 37

Mediapolis 50, Winfield-Mt Union 28

Ottumwa 71, Des Moines, Abraham Lincoln 40

Waco 50, Cardinal, Eldon 19

Wapello 49, Highland 43

Washington 41, Fort Madison 34

BOYS:

New London 65 Holy Trinity Catholic 58

Central Lee, Donnellson 43, Van Buren Community 35

Danville 75, Notre Dame, Burlington 59

Davenport, West 77, Burlington 44

Fairfield 52, Keokuk 24

Fort Madison 70, Washington 53

Highland, Riverside 62, Wapello 61

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 49, Pekin 33

Lone Tree 69, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 34

Muscatine 86, Davenport, North 78 (2 OT)

Ottumwa 49, Des Moines, Lincoln 47

Solon 84, Maquoketa 55

WACO, Wayland 44, Cardinal, Eldon 35

Winfield-Mt. Union 59, Mediapolis 53

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL “SHOOTOUT” GAMES WILL BE PLAYED SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4.

The SEI Super Conference Girls Basketball “Shootout” games will pair the first place team in the North Division against the first place team in the South Division. Also, the second place teams in each division through the ninth place teams will play each other.

NORTH DIVISION SOUTH DIVISION

Mediapolis @ Central Lee

(This will be 1 varsity game between Mediapolis and Central Lee at Central Lee starting at 6:00pm! KILJ will broadcast live, JV game cancelled)

@ Van Buren

Pekin vs Notre Dame – 6 PM Lone Tree vs Van Buren – To follow

@ Danville

Wapello vs Holy Trinity – 6 PM Highland vs Danville – To follow

@ New London

L-M vs WACO – 6 PM Columbus vs New London – To follow

@ Cardinal

IMS vs West Burlington – 6 PM W-MU vs Cardinal – To follow

Some Mt. Pleasant Rec Department Programs to sign up for.

Little Dunkers 1st-2nd Grade:

This program introduces the skills needed for basketball including dribbling, passing, shooting, and playing defense. Lowered hoops with a smaller ball are provided! This program will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Boys Varsity Coach, Paul Rundquist.

Registration: Feb. 1-24

Program Dates: March 13-16

Time: 5-6 pm

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Fee: $20 Residents and $25 Non-residents

Indoor Soccer Camp 1st-8th:

This program is for girls and boys to learn the basics of the sport through fun instructional drills, sportsmanship, and fun! Participants will learn fundamentals of soccer while interacting with other children and getting exercise. This camp will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant Varsity Girls Soccer Coach, Brennan Williams and the Mount Pleasant Varsity Boys Soccer Coach, Neil Schmitz.

Registration: Feb. 1-24

Camp Dates: March 6-9

Time:

1st-3rd 5:30-6:15 PM

4th-8th 6:15-7:00 PM

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Fee: $20 Residents & $25 Non-residents

Flyers have been sent to the schools.