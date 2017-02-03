SPORTS FEBRUARY 3, 2017

SPORTS FEBRUARY 3, 2017

The 24th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team hosted a double dual last night and set a record for dual meet wins in a season in the process. The night didn’t start out too well when they tangled with 9th ranked North Scott and lost 73-0. But then in their next dual battle against the Muscatine Muskies the Panthers won 40-37. Panthers that won matches: Tyler Davis, Zach Beason, Dalton Bass, Dalton Shull, Corbin Broeker, Brayden Ackles and Tyler Raub. To wrap up the night North Scott won over Muscatine 74-6.

The Class 1A and 2A wrestling sectionals will be wrestled Saturday at sites around Iowa. The wrestling begins at noon at each site and the top two place finishers in each weight class will advance onto the districts to be wrestled Saturday the 11th.

Class 1A Sectional at Mediapolis has Highland, Lone Tree, L&M, New London, Waco, Wapello and Wilton competing along with the Bulldogs. The District for the wrestlers advancing will be at Wilton.

The Class 2A Sectional at Keokuk has Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont, Fairfield, Washington, West Burlington/Notre Dame/Danville along with the Chiefs. The wrestlers advancing to the District will go to Fairfield. Columbus Community/WMU will wrestle at the Williamsburg Sectional and advance wrestlers to the Fairfield district also. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will have wrestling reports throughout the day on the radio and our website.

Mt. Pleasant High School swept their girls and boys varsity basketball games played at Centerville last night. The Panther girls won 50-26 led by Maddie Williamson with 13 points, KaLynn Batey 12 and Sarah Moffett added 10. Mt. Pleasant jumped out to a 9-7 1st quarter lead and then built on I throughout the rest of the game. M.P. is now 11-8 and will host Ottumwa on Monday night for more non-conference action.

In the boy’s battle 4th ranked MPHS defeated Centerville for the 2nd time this season. Panthers beat the Big Red last night on their home court 69-51, earlier this season in Panther Gym M.P. won 70-45. In last night’s win the Panthers led 22-15 at the end of the 1st quarter and then upped It to a 36-23 halftime score. Centerville made several 2nd half runs but Mt. Pleasant held them off and captured their 17th win of the season. Tom O’Connor Mt. Pleasant’s starting center missed the game with a sprained ankle, he’s expected back in the lineup in about another week. Colin Mulford had 18 points to lead M.P. to the win, Brady Sartorius added 14 and Jordon Magnani scored 12.

AREA GAMES TONIGHT:GIRL-BOY DOUBLE HEADERS: Danville at Notre Dame, Cardinal at Waco, Central Lee at Van Buren, Fairfield at Keokuk, Ft. Madison at Washington, Holy Trinity Catholic at New London, Lone Tree at Columbus Community, Mediapolis at WMU, Wapello at highland.

Mt. Pleasant 7th grade girls basketball team played in Burlington yesterday.

“A” game: Mt Pleasant 7 12 17 19 (record 2-3)

Edward Stone 7 19 28 35

MP scoring: Ava Lowery 10

Kenna Lamm 6

Lydia Ebeling 3

“B” game: MP 4 6 (2-3)

ES 6 11

MP scoring: Payton Boughner 2

Thanh Phung 2

Sami Wibben 2

8 TH GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL vs EDWARD STONE (2-02-17)

A GAME

MT PLEASANT 46

EDWARD STONE 37

Leading Scorers

CHASE WILLIAMSON 14 points

BREVIN WILSON 13 points

MITCHELL MOOTHART 12 points

B GAME

MT PLEASANT 15

EDWARD STONE 26

Leading Scorers

DRAKE SNAVELY 8 points

C GAME

MT PLEASANT 17

EDWARD STONE 21

Leading Scorers

THOMAS SCHNICKER 7 points

CARLOS LOPEZ 6 points

NEXT GAME : MONDAY HOSTING WASHINGTON

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL “SHOOTOUT” GAMES WILL BE PLAYED SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4.

The SEI Super Conference Girls Basketball “Shootout” games will pair the first place team in the North Division against the first place team in the South Division. Also, the second place teams in each division through the ninth place teams will play each other.

NORTH DIVISION SOUTH DIVISION

Mediapolis @ Central Lee

(This will be 1 varsity game between Mediapolis and Central Lee at Central Lee starting at 6:00pm! KILJ will broadcast live, JV game cancelled)

@ Van Buren

Pekin vs Notre Dame – 6 PM Lone Tree vs Van Buren – To follow

@ Danville

Wapello vs Holy Trinity – 6 PM Highland vs Danville – To follow

@ New London

L-M vs WACO – 6 PM Columbus vs New London – To follow

@ Cardinal

IMS vs West Burlington – 6 PM W-MU vs Cardinal – To follow

Some Mt. Pleasant Rec Department Programs to sign up for.

Little Dunkers 1st-2nd Grade:

This program introduces the skills needed for basketball including dribbling, passing, shooting, and playing defense. Lowered hoops with a smaller ball are provided! This program will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Boys Varsity Coach, Paul Rundquist.

Registration: Feb. 1-24

Program Dates: March 13-16

Time: 5-6 pm

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Fee: $20 Residents and $25 Non-residents

Indoor Soccer Camp 1st-8th:

This program is for girls and boys to learn the basics of the sport through fun instructional drills, sportsmanship, and fun! Participants will learn fundamentals of soccer while interacting with other children and getting exercise. This camp will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant Varsity Girls Soccer Coach, Brennan Williams and the Mount Pleasant Varsity Boys Soccer Coach, Neil Schmitz.

Registration: Feb. 1-24

Camp Dates: March 6-9

Time:

1st-3rd 5:30-6:15 PM

4th-8th 6:15-7:00 PM

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Fee: $20 Residents & $25 Non-residents

Flyers have been sent to the schools.