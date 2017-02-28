SPORTS FEBRUARY 28, 2017

It’s on to state for the 4th ranked 22-2 Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s basketball team after dismantling Oskaloosa 70-40 in the Fairfield High School Gym during a Class 3A sub-state championship game played in front of a capacity s.r.o. crowd. The two teams were tied at 14 after the 1st 8 minutes of action, then M.P. outscored the Indians by 7 in the 2nd quarter to hold a halftime lead. The second half was all Panther Ball with a tenacious defense creating steals and the offense was very efficient also outscoring the Indians 21-9. Leading Mt. Pleasant offensively was Brady Sartorius with 22 points, Tom O’Connor scored 19, Jordon Magnani had 12 and Kieran Kohorst 10. For the 5th time since 2010 Mt. Pleasant will have a boy’s basketball team in the State Tournament, the Panthers will find out the tournament pairings Wednesday afternoon at 1 pm, what is known is they will play either late Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday night, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be there to broadcast live. Here are the other teams that won in sub-state games last night to make up the 3A field:

Atlantic 69, Glenwood 68

Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Boone 43

Pella 55, Grinnell 53

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 51

Waverly-Shell Rock 71, Forest City 55

West Delaware, Manchester 54, Center Point-Urbana 51

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 58, Wahlert, Dubuque 39

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS – 2016-17

FIRST TEAM – NORTH DIVISION FIRST TEAM – SOUTH DIVISION

Niko Gosnell, Sr, Lone Tree Tate Snodgrass, Sr, West Burlington

Jovonte Squires, Sr, Lone Tree Kaleb Haeffner, Sr, Danville

Nick Yutzy, Sr, IMS Kole Perkins, Sr, Danville

Trenton Massner, Jr, Wapello Jett Tjaden, Jr, Notre Dame

Cameron Millikin, So, Pekin Rick Galle, Sr, Central Lee

Bryce Robison, Sr, Winfield-MU Ben Dentlinger, Sr, New London

Trent Lasek, Sr, Highland Connor Conrad, Sr, Holy Trinity Catholic

Zack Lasek, Fr, Highland Travon Ashby, Jr, West Burlington

Logan Belzer, Jr, Wapello Caleb Honieg, Sr, West Burlington

Brady Walker, Jr, L&M Cory Hopper, Sr, HTC

Mason Porter, So, New London

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR NORTH – Trenton Massner, Wapello -Javonte Squires, Lone Tree

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR SOUTH– Cory Hopper, HTC

Mason Porter, New London

COACHES OF THE YEAR NORTH – Dwight Gingerich, IMS

Tom Squires, Lone Tree

COACH OF THE YEAR SOUTH – Bryant Porter, New London

Class 1A Girls State Tournament Scores:

Springville 56, Burlington Notre Dame 16

Kingsley-Pierson 65, Marquette Catholic 61

Turkey Valley 60, Janesville 58

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58, Sidney 43

Class 2A Girls State Tournament Scores:

Iowa City Regina 67, Logan-Magnolia 54

Western Christian 58. North Linn 48

Iowa Wesleyan University baseball from Friday February 24th

vs

Robert Morris University- Springfield

Eagles Defeat Tigers in Season Opener, 15-5

Tiger’s Tanner Anderson went 2-4 at the plate with 1 triple. Tiger’s Tyler Cooksey and Alex Payne each went 1-3 with 2 RBI.

Game 2, February 24, 2017: The Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers defeated Robert Morris University- Springfield, 15-2, in the second half of the season opener. Ben Deweese picks up the win with 3 earned runs, 4 walks, and 5 strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Tanner Anderson led the Tigers offense going 3-5 at the plate with 3 runs scored and 3 RBI.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s basketball team has qualified for the USCAA National Basketball Tournament in Pennsylvania March 1st thru the 4th. The Tigers are the #7 seed and will open their tournament action against #2 seed Concordia College of Alabama at 5 pm on March 1st. Concordia of Alabama is the same college that defeated the Iowa Wesleyan Women last year in the National Championship game in the USCAA Tournament.