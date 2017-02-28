SPORTS FEBRUARY 28, 2017

SPORTS FEBRUARY 28, 2017Written by John Kuhens on February 28, 2017
It’s on to state for the 4th ranked 22-2 Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s basketball team after dismantling Oskaloosa 70-40 in the Fairfield High School Gym during a Class 3A sub-state championship game played in front of a capacity s.r.o. crowd. The two teams were tied at 14 after the 1st 8 minutes of action, then M.P. outscored the Indians by 7 in the 2nd quarter to hold a halftime lead. The second half was all Panther Ball with a tenacious defense creating steals and the offense was very efficient also outscoring the Indians 21-9. Leading Mt. Pleasant offensively was Brady Sartorius with 22 points, Tom O’Connor scored 19, Jordon Magnani had 12 and Kieran Kohorst 10. For the 5th time since 2010 Mt. Pleasant will have a boy’s basketball team in the State Tournament, the Panthers will find out the tournament pairings Wednesday afternoon at 1 pm, what is known is they will play either late Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday night, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be there to broadcast live. Here are the other teams that won in sub-state games last night to make up the 3A field:
Atlantic 69, Glenwood 68
Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Boone 43
Pella 55, Grinnell 53
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 51
Waverly-Shell Rock 71, Forest City 55
West Delaware, Manchester 54, Center Point-Urbana 51
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 58, Wahlert, Dubuque 39
SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS – 2016-17
FIRST TEAM – NORTH DIVISION FIRST TEAM – SOUTH DIVISION
Niko Gosnell, Sr, Lone Tree Tate Snodgrass, Sr, West Burlington
Jovonte Squires, Sr, Lone Tree Kaleb Haeffner, Sr, Danville
Nick Yutzy, Sr, IMS Kole Perkins, Sr, Danville
Trenton Massner, Jr, Wapello Jett Tjaden, Jr, Notre Dame
Cameron Millikin, So, Pekin Rick Galle, Sr, Central Lee
Bryce Robison, Sr, Winfield-MU Ben Dentlinger, Sr, New London
Trent Lasek, Sr, Highland Connor Conrad, Sr, Holy Trinity Catholic
Zack Lasek, Fr, Highland Travon Ashby, Jr, West Burlington
Logan Belzer, Jr, Wapello Caleb Honieg, Sr, West Burlington
Brady Walker, Jr, L&M Cory Hopper, Sr, HTC
Mason Porter, So, New London
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR NORTH – Trenton Massner, Wapello -Javonte Squires, Lone Tree
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR SOUTH– Cory Hopper, HTC
Mason Porter, New London
COACHES OF THE YEAR NORTH – Dwight Gingerich, IMS
Tom Squires, Lone Tree
COACH OF THE YEAR SOUTH – Bryant Porter, New London
Class 1A Girls State Tournament Scores:
Springville 56, Burlington Notre Dame 16
Kingsley-Pierson 65, Marquette Catholic 61
Turkey Valley 60, Janesville 58
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58, Sidney 43
Class 2A Girls State Tournament Scores:
Iowa City Regina 67, Logan-Magnolia 54
Western Christian 58. North Linn 48
Iowa Wesleyan University baseball from Friday February 24th
vs
Robert Morris University- Springfield
Eagles Defeat Tigers in Season Opener, 15-5
Tiger’s Tanner Anderson went 2-4 at the plate with 1 triple. Tiger’s Tyler Cooksey and Alex Payne each went 1-3 with 2 RBI.
Game 2, February 24, 2017: The Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers defeated Robert Morris University- Springfield, 15-2, in the second half of the season opener. Ben Deweese picks up the win with 3 earned runs, 4 walks, and 5 strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Tanner Anderson led the Tigers offense going 3-5 at the plate with 3 runs scored and 3 RBI.
The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s basketball team has qualified for the USCAA National Basketball Tournament in Pennsylvania March 1st thru the 4th. The Tigers are the #7 seed and will open their tournament action against #2 seed Concordia College of Alabama at 5 pm on March 1st. Concordia of Alabama is the same college that defeated the Iowa Wesleyan Women last year in the National Championship game in the USCAA Tournament.