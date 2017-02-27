SPORTS FEBRUARY 27, 2017

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS – 2016-17

FIRST TEAM – NORTH DIVISION FIRST TEAM – SOUTH DIVISION

Niko Gosnell, Sr, Lone Tree Tate Snodgrass, Sr, West Burlington

Jovonte Squires, Sr, Lone Tree Kaleb Haeffner, Sr, Danville

Nick Yutzy, Sr, IMS Kole Perkins, Sr, Danville

Trenton Massner, Jr, Wapello Jett Tjaden, Jr, Notre Dame

Cameron Millikin, So, Pekin Rick Galle, Sr, Central Lee

Bryce Robison, Sr, Winfield-MU Ben Dentlinger, Sr, New London

Trent Lasek, Sr, Highland Connor Conrad, Sr, Holy Trinity Catholic

Zack Lasek, Fr, Highland Travon Ashby, Jr, West Burlington

Logan Belzer, Jr, Wapello Caleb Honieg, Sr, West Burlington

Brady Walker, Jr, L&M Cory Hopper, Sr, Holy Trinity Catholic

Mason Porter, So, New Lindon

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR NORTH – Trenton Massner, Wapello -Javonte Squires, Lone Tree

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR SOUTH– Cory Hopper, HTC

Mason Porter, New London

COACHES OF THE YEAR NORTH – Dwight Gingerich, IMS

Tom Squires, Lone Tree

COACH OF THE YEAR SOUTH – Bryant Porter, New London

The New London Tigers boys basketball team is going to state for the 1st time ever after they won 67-46 over Lisbon in the Class 1A substate championship at Washington High School. They will play at Wells Fargo in Des Moines Monday March 6th, the pairings will be announced Wednesday at 1 p.m. on a special State Tournament Pairings show produced for the IAHSAA by the Iowa High School Sports Network, KILJ-FM 105,5 and kilj.com will carry the announcement live.

The 4th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s basketball team with a 21-2 record, has a tall order tonight when they play in the Class 3A sub-state championship at Fairfield against the unranked 15-8 Oskaloosa Indians who have a roster that has 6’4”, 6’5”, 6’8” and 6’ 10” players. Tipoff is at 7 pm and KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade girl’s basketball team hosted Washington Friday to wrap up their season.

“A” game: Washington 6

Mt Pleasant 35 (final record 6-6)

MP scoring: Lydia Ebeling 12

Kenna Lamm 6

“B” game: WA 4

MP 7 (8-4)

MP scoring: Tristan Davis 4

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade boy’s team played at Washington Friday, The Demons won the “A” game 36-33, Chase Williamson had 12 points and Brevin Wilson 10. In the “B” game Washington won 29-21, Sawyer Carrasco led the Panther Scoring with 6 points. The “C” game was won by the Demons also 21-15 over the Panthers Aeryn Wilson led the scoring with 5 points.

Several Mt. Pleasant area youth wrestlers participated in the Iowa State AAU Wrestling Championships in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday and Sunday. In the 3rd and 4th grade division, Kade Dietzenbach finished 4th, Brennan Eads did not place. In the 7th and 8th grade Division, Blaine Frasier finished 2nd , Brennon Bender finished 3rd, and Henry Lutofsky finished 7th..

Former MPHS athlete Logan Mulford high jumped 6′ 9 1/2″Saturday at the IIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships in Dubuque to win the title and will compete in the NCAA III National Indoor meet later this spring. Logan is a senior at Central College in Pella

.Former Mt. Pleasant Panther Basketball standout Jordon Ashton led UNI in scoring with 13 points during their 63-42 loss to Illinois State during senior day in Cedar Falls Saturday afternoon.

In other men’s college basketball, Iowa State beat #9 Baylor in Ames 72-69……Iowa men won at Maryland 83-69

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and 1st team all-conference selection is Iowa Wesleyan University’s Steven Soukup. Soukup, a guard, joined the Tigers this year and made an immediate impact guiding them to a 17-8 regular season record and 13 conference wins, their best season since joining the conference four years ago. Soukup averaged 27.7 points per game in conference play this season, shooting an outstanding 65-percent from the floor. He was named the SLIAC Player of the Week four times this season and had nine games of 30 or more points including a career high of 44 back on January 4th. Steven’s twin brother Michael was selected to 3rd team all SLIAC.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team had several player receive post season honors from the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Cairece Allen was named 2nd team all conference, Darby Massner was named 3rd team and received the conference sportsmanship award. Jamie Hurd was named to the conference defensive team.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s basketball team has qualified for the USCAA National Basketball Tournament in Pennsylvania March 1st thru the 4th. The Tigers are the #7 seed and will open their tournament action against #2 seed Concordia College of Alabama at 5 pm on March 1st. Concordia of Alabama is the same college that defeated the Iowa Wesleyan Women last year in the National Championship game in the USCAA Tournament. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry a special Tiger Tournament Preview Program on Monday night February 27th at 6:30 pm just prior to the Mt. Pleasant boys Sub-State Championship game.

Southeastern Community College Blackhawks Men’s Basketball Interim Head Coach Lorenzo Watkins has been named Head Coach. Watkins had served as an assistant for the past eight seasons.

Watkins was tapped to serve as Interim Head Coach after Terry Carroll stepped down in January to pursue early retirement.

With Watkins assuming head coach responsibilities, the search for a new assistant will begin later in the spring.