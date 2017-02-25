SPORTS FEBRUARY 26, 2017

Former MPHS athlete Logan Mulford high jumped 6′ 9 1/2″Saturday at the IIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships in Dubuque to win the title and will compete in the NCAA III National Indoor meet later this spring. Logan is a senior at Central College in Pella.

Former Mt. Pleasant Panther Basketball standout Jordon Ashton led UNI in scoring with 13 points during their 63-42 loss to Illinois State during senior day in Cedar Falls Saturday afternoon.