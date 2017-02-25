SPORTS FEBRUARY 25, 2017

The New London Tigers are one win away from going to the Boys State Basketball Tournament after beating Danville 51-38 at Burlington High School in a come from behind effort. New London 19-3 now advances to play 17-7 Lisbon who won at Mid Prairie against Iowa Mennonite School 64-59, that Sub-State Championship will be played at tonight at Washington High School KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and 1st team all-conference selection is Iowa Wesleyan University’s Steven Soukup. Soukup, a guard, joined the Tigers this year and made an immediate impact guiding them to a 17-8 regular season record and 13 conference wins, their best season since joining the conference four years ago. Soukup averaged 27.7 points per game in conference play this season, shooting an outstanding 65-percent from the floor. He was named the SLIAC Player of the Week four times this season and had nine games of 30 or more points including a career high of 44 back on January 4th. Steven’s twin brother Michael was selected to 3rd team all SLIAC.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team had several player receive post season honors from the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Cairece Allen was named 2nd team all conference, Darby Massner was named 3rd team and received the conference sportsmanship award. Jamie Hurd was named to the conference defensive team.

Blackhawks Men’s Basketball Interim Head Coach Lorenzo Watkins has been named Head Coach. Watkins has served as an assistant for the past eight seasons.Watkins was tapped to serve as Interim Head Coach after Terry Carroll stepped down in January to pursue early retirement.

Several Mt. Pleasant area youth wrestlers have qualified for the Iowa State AAU Wrestling Championships in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena February 25th and 26th. In the 3rd and 4th grade division, Kade Dietzenbach and Brennan Eads qualify for State. In the 7th and 8th grade Division, Blaine Frasier, Brennon Bender and Henry Lutofsky qualified for state.

KILJ-AM 1130 will bring you the Baylor vs Iowa State men’s basketball game beginning at 2 pm.