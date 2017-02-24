SPORTS FEBRUARY 24, 2017

The 4th ranked MPHS boys’ basketball team has had to come from behind from small deficits to win games this season. But, last night they had to come from 11 points down in the 1st half to beat Southeast Conference foe Ft. Madison 62-51 in the Class 3A District Championship game in Panther Gym. With the win 21-2 M.P. advances to the Sub-State final game in Fairfield Monday against unranked 15-8 Oskaloosa who beat Knoxville last night 64-56, they also had to come from behind to win on their home court. Brady Sartorius scored 21 points, Jordon Magnani added 14 and Tom O’Connor 10.

The New London Tigers 19-3 are one win away from going to the Boys State Basketball Tournament after beating Danville 51-38 at Burlington High School in a come from behind effort. New London 19-3 now advances to play 17-7 Lisbon who won at Mid Prairie last night against Iowa Mennonite School 64-59, that Sub-State Championship will be played at Saturday night at Washington High School KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live. . Leading New London to their win was Ben Dentlinger with 14, Mason Porter and Alex Dentlinger each had 10 points.

The Southeast Conference girls basketball coaches have named their All-Conference teams. Making 1st team for MPHS was Sarah Moffett and Kalynn Batey. Maddie Williamson was named 2nd team. The Conference player of the year honors went to Nicole Buch and Sami Fritz of Fairfield. Bailey Johnson of MPHS was named Honorable Mention. All Conference Academic Honors went to Taylor Murray, Kalynn Batey, Abbie Liechty, Sarah Moffett, Brianna Shelman and Kirsten Smith of Mt. Pleasant.

The wrestling coaches of the Southeast Conference also named their all conference selections. Mt. Pleasant High School had Tyler Davis and Dalton Shull make 1st team. Wrestler of the year was Brant O’Shea of Keokuk. Panther second team honors went to Brayden Ackles, Nate Wallace and James DeMeyer. Tyler Davis made all academic honors for the Panthers.

Several Mt. Pleasant area youth wrestlers have qualified for the Iowa State AAU Wrestling Championships in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena February 25th and 26th. In the 3rd and 4th grade division, Kade Dietzenbach and Brennan Eads qualify for State. In the 7th and 8th grade Division, Blaine Frasier, Brennon Bender and Henry Lutofsky qualified for state.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s basketball team has qualified for the USCAA National Basketball Tournament in Pennsylvania March 1st thru the 4th. The Tigers are the #7 seed and will open their tournament action against #2 seed Concordia College of Alabama at 5 pm on March 1st. Concordia of Alabama is the same college that defeated the Iowa Wesleyan Women last year in the National Championship game in the USCAA Tournament. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry a special Tiger Tournament Preview Program on Monday night February 27th at 6:30 pm just prior to the Mt. Pleasant boys Sub=-State Championship game.