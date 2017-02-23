SPORTS FEBRUARY 23, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther 4th ranked boy’s basketball team will tonight be hosting Ft. Madison in a Class 3A District Championship game in Panther Gymnasium. Mt. Pleasant owns two regular season wins over this conference foe by scores of 64-38 and 78-41…Brady Sartorius has been the leading scorer in each of those games averaging 23 pts. Per game, Jordon Magnani has averaged 16 points a game against them. Mt. Pleasant has controlled the boards against the Bloodhounds and has 17 steals in the two wins. Kaleb Cresswell has scored 26 points in the two games to lead the Ft. Madison scoring. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live beginning at 7 pm. The winner of this game will face the winner of the Knoxville at Oskaloosa District Final game that will be played Monday night in Fairfield at 7 pm, the winner going onto state.

Also tonight the New London Tigers will battle the Danville Bears in the Class 1A District Championship at Burlington high School tonight at 7 pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will bring you score updates and a final game wrap during our MPHS broadcast. The Tigers and the Bears have split in their two meetings this season, both teams winning on their home court, which should make this meeting on a neutral court a very interesting matchup. The other half of the Sub-State has Lisbon playing Iowa Mennonite School at Mid Prairie at 7 pm tonight.

Indiana State coached by Greg Lansing former Mt. Pleasant resident defeated the UNI men in Indiana last night 69-59, Jordon Ashton a former Mt. Pleasant Panther had 13 points for the UNI Panthers.

THE SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE GIRLS ALL CONFERENCE BASKETBALL TEAMS – 2016/17 HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED. HERE ARE THE 1ST TEAM SELECTIONS FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH TEAMS AS WELL AS PLAYER AND COACH OF THE YEAR HONOREES.

North Division South Division

1st Team 1st Team

MacKenzie Rogers, Jr, Mediapolis MacKenzie Northup, So, Central Lee

Madison Forbes, Sr, Lone Tree McKenzie Krehbiel, Sr, Central Lee

Kelsey Hora, Sr, Highland Johanna Myers, Sr, Notre Dame

Shania Boyd, Sr, Columbus Emma Lynch, Sr, Notre Dame

Maci Gambell, Jr, Pekin Taryn Scheuermann, Fr, Van Buren

Alyson Stokes, So, Highland Madison Bartholomew, Fr, Van Buren

Karlee Carey, Sr, Wapello Allyssa Pfadenhauer, So, Danville

Bailey Stroud, Sr, Columbus Ali Randolf, Sr, Holy Trinity Catholic

Lexee Hartsock, Jr, Winfield-MU Madysen Wahls, Sr, New London

Breanna Mettler, Jr, New London

Player of the Year: Mackenzie Rogers Player of the Year: Johanna Myers

Coach of the Year: Davis Eidahl-Pekin Coach of the Year: Matt Zeitler-VanBuren

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s basketball team has qualified for the USCAA National Basketball Tournament in Pennsylvania March 1st thru the 4th. The Tigers are the #7 seed and will open their tournament action against #2 seed Concordia College of Alabama at 5 pm on March 1st. Other teams in the tourney are: University of Maines Fort Kent, Dean College, Illinois Tech, Florida College, Berea and Florida National.

Several Mt. Pleasant area youth wrestlers have qualified for the Iowa State AAU Wrestling Championships in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena February 25th and 26th. In the 3rd and 4th grade division, Kade Dietzenbach and Brennan Eads qualify for State. In the 7th and 8th grade Division, Blaine Frasier, Brennon Bender and Henry Lutofsky qualified for state.