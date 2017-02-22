SPORTS FEBRUARY 22, 2017

A boy’s Class 1A District semi-final double header was played in Mt. Pleasant Panther Gym last night. In game one, Danville defeated Keota 70-61, the Bears were led by Cole Perkins with 18 points. Danville advances onto the District Final at Burlington High School tomorrow night at 7 pm against their close rival New London who beat Burlington Notre Dame in the 2nd game of the twin bill by a 70-49 score. Leading the Tigers to victory were Mason Porter with 23 points and Ben Dentlinger with 17. On the other half of the Sub-State Lisbon defeated Lone Tree 61-57 and Iowa Mennonite defeated Springville 62-41. Those two winners play at Mid Prairie at 7 pm tomorrow night.

In Class 2A District play Highland beat Central Lee 74-56 at Washington High School, Pella Christian won over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 69-43. Pella Christian and Highland will meet in the Sub-State final at Oskaloosa.

The Keokuk High School girl’s basketball team almost pulled off a huge upset last night in the Class 4A girl’s basketball Regional Final at #1 ranked Marion. It was a case of too many Marion Indians who defeated the Keokuk Chiefs 46-39 and advance onto the State Tournament. Makenzie Pesley led 16-7 Keokuk with 14 points, Freshman Kayba Laube led the Indians with 11 points. Marion will play Boone in the opening round of the State Tournament Class 4A at 10 am Wednesday March 1st.

SEISC GIRLS ALL CONFERENCE BASKETBALL TEAMS – 2016/17

North Division South Division

1st Team 1st Team

MacKenzie Rogers, Jr, Mediapolis MacKenzie Northup, So, Central Lee

Madison Forbes, Sr, Lone Tree McKenzie Krehbiel, Sr, Central Lee

Kelsey Hora, Sr, Highland Johanna Myers, Sr, Notre Dame

Shania Boyd, Sr, Columbus Emma Lynch, Sr, Notre Dame

Maci Gambell, Jr, Pekin Taryn Scheuermann, Fr, Van Buren

Alyson Stokes, So, Highland Madison Bartholomew, Fr, Van Buren

Karlee Carey, Sr, Wapello Allyssa Pfadenhauer, So, Danville

Bailey Stroud, Sr, Columbus Ali Randolf, Sr, Holy Trinity Catholic

Lexee Hartsock, Jr, Winfield-MU Madysen Wahls, Sr, New London

Breanna Mettler, Jr, New London

Player of the Year: Mackenzie Rogers Player of the Year: Johanna Myers

Coach of the Year: Davis Eidahl-Pekin Coach of the Year: Matt Zeitler-VanBuren

The Mt. Pleasant Christian School hosted Keokuk Christian Academy and won both the varsity girls and boys games. In the Girl’s contest MPCS won 49-38 with Annika Rynders leading the scoring with 22 points. In the Boys game MPCS won over Keokuk Christian 68-39, Bryant Gehrig scored 22 points and Morgan Van Nyhuis scored 12 as he made 4 of 5 three point shots.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade girl’s basketball team played Tuesday in Ft Madison.

“A” game: Mt Pleasant 29 (record 5-6)

Ft Madison 15

MP scoring: Ava Lowery 13

Lydia Ebeling 7

“B” game: MP 6 (7-4)

FM 2

MP scoring: Jadan Brumbaugh 2

Tristan Davis 2

Thanh Phung 2

The Mt. Pleasant 8th grade boy’s basketball team hosted Ft. Madison yesterday afternoon. In the “A” game MP won 37-22, Mitchell Moothart had 11 points and Chase Williamson scored 10. In the “B” game Ft. Madison won 30-28, Drake Snavely and Sawyer Carrasco each had 6 points.

Iowa came from behind to defeat Indiana in Big Ten men’s basketball 96-90 on overtime.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s basketball team has qualified for the USCAA National Basketball Tournament in Pennsylvania March 1st thru the 4th. The Tigers are the #7 seed and will open their tournament action against #2 seed Concordia College of Alabama at 5 pm on March 1st. Other teams in the tourney are: University of Maines Fort Kent, Dean College, Illinois Tech, Florida College, Berea and Florida National.

Several Mt. Pleasant area youth wrestlers have qualified for the Iowa State AAU Wrestling Championships in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena February 25th and 26th. In the 3rd and 4th grade division, Kade Dietzenbach and Brennan Eads qualify for State. In the 7th and 8th grade Division, Blaine Frasier, Brennon Bender and Henry Lutofsky qualified for state.

Some Mt. Pleasant Rec Department Programs to sign up for:

Indoor Soccer Camp 1st-8th

Participants will learn the basics of soccer through fun instructional drills and game scrimmages. This camp will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant Varsity Girls Soccer Coach, Brennan Williams and The Mount Pleasant Boys Varsity Soccer Coach, Neil Schmitz.

Registration: Ends February 24

Camp Dates: March 6-9

Camp Time: 1st-3rd 5:30-6:15 pm

4th-8th 6:15-7:00 pm

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison St)

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Little Dunkers 1st-2nd:

Dribble, pass, and shoot! This is an instructional program for boys and girls to learn the basics of basketball through fun and drills. Baskets will be lowered for those not ready for regular height baskets. This program will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Varsity Boys Coach, Paul Rundquist.

Registration: Ends February 24

Camp Dates: March 13-16

Camp Time: 5-6 pm

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison St)

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Youth Volley Camp 3rd-6th

Bump! Set! Dig! This camp teaches the basic fundamentals of volleyball. This camp will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant Middle School 8th Grade Volleyball Coach, Lisa Lowery.

Registration: Ends March 17

Camp Dates: March 20-23

Camp Time: 5-6 pm

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison St)

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Preschool Soccer

This program is for boys and girls who are least 3 years of age and are not yet enrolled in Kindergarten. The goal of this program is to teach participants the basic fundamental of soccer and to have fun.

Registration: March 17

Program Dates: Tuesdays, April 11-May 2

Program Time: Session 1 (5-5:45 pm)

Session 2 (6-6:45 pm)

Location: East Lake Softball Complex (Field 3)

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Kindergarten Soccer

This program is for boys and girls who are in Kindergarten. The goal of this program is to teach the participants the basic fundamental of soccer and to have fun. This program consists of weekly instruction and session leading up to game participation.

Registration: March 17

Program Dates: Thursdays, April 13-May 4

Program Time: 5:30-6:15 pm

Location: East Lake Softball Complex (Field 3)

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Youth Soccer 1st-6th

This program is for boys and girls! This program focuses on the fundamentals, participation, and the fun of playing the game of soccer! Games will be played on Saturday mornings at East Lake Park Soccer Complex. Shin guards are required.

Registration: March 17

League Plays: April & May

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Every year the race fans in the Southeast Iowa area look forward to the release of the new racing schedule for 34 Raceway. Once again the fans won’t be disappointed, as one new 410 Sprint Car series’ will make it’s first ever visit to 34 Raceway, while another returns after a seven year absence. Plus an IMCA Late Model series will make a return in 2017, after a four year hiatus.

The 34 Raceway schedule to get the season started: Saturday, March 18 – Car Show & Kick-Off Party

Saturday, March 25 – Test-N-Tune

Saturday, April 1 – Deery Brothers Summer Series for IMCA Late Models & Sprint Invaders