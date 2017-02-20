SPORTS FEBRUARY 20, 2017

Tournament time has arrived for the #4 ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther boys basketball team. The 19-2 Panthers open the tournament trail at home tonight as part of a District semi-final double header. Ft. Madison will play Chariton at 6:30 pm in Panther Gym, then MPHS will tangle with 1-20 Keokuk at 8 pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the Mt. Pleasant game live at 8 pm.

Class 4A Sub-State action has winless Burlington going to Davenport Central for a 7 pm game.

Class 1A Regional Championship girls’ basketball has 17-6 Burlington Notre Dame playing 15-6 Easton Valley at Muscatine at 7 pm. Notre Dame is trying to qualify for state for the 5th consecutive year.

The Mt. Pleasant Panthers girls basketball team fell to #1 ranked Marion 54-23 on the Indians home court Saturday night in a Class 4A Regional semi-final game. MP scored the 1st basket of the night, but then only made four more field goals the rest of the game. Maddie Williamson led the Panther scoring with 8 points and Sarah Moffett added 6. Mt. Pleasant ends the season with a 13-10 record, the 21-1 Indians will now host Keokuk Tuesday in the Regional Championship that send the winner to the State Tournament. Keokuk knocked of Fairfield on the Trojans home court by a 48-45 score.

In a Class 5A Regional semi-final the Iowa City City High girls beat Burlington 81-30.

The 2017 State Wrestling Tournament wrapped up Saturday night in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with 52 champions crowned spread over three classes. Jarod Kadel of Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union, Devon Meeks of Wapello and Brennan Swafford of Mediapolis all finished 2nd as they fell in their championship matches.

Eureka College Red Devils Saturday scored a win over the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers for the 74-66 win. The Tigers were led by Darby Massner scoring 19 points, recording 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Tiger’s Cairece Allen had 15 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.The Tigers end the regular season 10-13 on the year with a conference record of 9-7.

Steven Soukup led the Iowa Wesleyan University Tiger men’s basketball team to a victory over the Red Devils of Eureka College for the 84-82 win for the regular-season finale. Soukup scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Tigers wrap up the regular season 17-8 overall with a 13-5 conference record

Several Mt. Pleasant area youth wrestlers have qualified for the Iowa State AAU Wrestling Championships in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena February 25th and 26th. In the 3rd and 4th grade division, Kade Dietzenbach and Brennan Eads qualify for State. In the 7th and 8th grade Division, Blaine Frasier, Brennon Bender and Henry Lutofsky qualified for state.

Some Mt. Pleasant Rec Department Programs to sign up for:

Indoor Soccer Camp 1st-8th

Participants will learn the basics of soccer through fun instructional drills and game scrimmages. This camp will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant Varsity Girls Soccer Coach, Brennan Williams and The Mount Pleasant Boys Varsity Soccer Coach, Neil Schmitz.

Registration: Ends February 24

Camp Dates: March 6-9

Camp Time: 1st-3rd 5:30-6:15 pm

4th-8th 6:15-7:00 pm

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison St)

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Little Dunkers 1st-2nd:

Dribble, pass, and shoot! This is an instructional program for boys and girls to learn the basics of basketball through fun and drills. Baskets will be lowered for those not ready for regular height baskets. This program will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Varsity Boys Coach, Paul Rundquist.

Registration: Ends February 24

Camp Dates: March 13-16

Camp Time: 5-6 pm

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison St)

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Youth Volley Camp 3rd-6th

Bump! Set! Dig! This camp teaches the basic fundamentals of volleyball. This camp will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant Middle School 8th Grade Volleyball Coach, Lisa Lowery.

Registration: Ends March 17

Camp Dates: March 20-23

Camp Time: 5-6 pm

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison St)

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Preschool Soccer

This program is for boys and girls who are least 3 years of age and are not yet enrolled in Kindergarten. The goal of this program is to teach participants the basic fundamental of soccer and to have fun.

Registration: March 17

Program Dates: Tuesdays, April 11-May 2

Program Time: Session 1 (5-5:45 pm)

Session 2 (6-6:45 pm)

Location: East Lake Softball Complex (Field 3)

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Kindergarten Soccer

This program is for boys and girls who are in Kindergarten. The goal of this program is to teach the participants the basic fundamental of soccer and to have fun. This program consists of weekly instruction and session leading up to game participation.

Registration: March 17

Program Dates: Thursdays, April 13-May 4

Program Time: 5:30-6:15 pm

Location: East Lake Softball Complex (Field 3)

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Youth Soccer 1st-6th

This program is for boys and girls! This program focuses on the fundamentals, participation, and the fun of playing the game of soccer! Games will be played on Saturday mornings at East Lake Park Soccer Complex. Shin guards are required.

Registration: March 17

League Plays: April & May

Fee: $20 residents $25 non-residents

Every year the race fans in the Southeast Iowa area look forward to the release of the new racing schedule for 34 Raceway. Once again the fans won’t be disappointed, as one new 410 Sprint Car series’ will make it’s first ever visit to 34 Raceway, while another returns after a seven year absence. Plus an IMCA Late Model series will make a return in 2017, after a four year hiatus.

The 34 Raceway schedule to get the season started: Saturday, March 18 – Car Show & Kick-Off Party

Saturday, March 25 – Test-N-Tune

Saturday, April 1 – Deery Brothers Summer Series for IMCA Late Models & Sprint Invaders