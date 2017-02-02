SPORTS FEBRUARY 2, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team plays host to North Scott and Muscatine in non-conference wrestling action tonight. Panthers are looking to set a school record for dual meet wins in a season, they currently have won 14 duals and have district action coming up a week from Saturday when they host a 3A District.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls and boys basketball teams are on the road tonight to play at Centerville. The 10-8 Panther girls will battle the Big Red girls team who has won just two games this season. M.P. is coming off a loss Tuesday night at the hands of #3 ranked Class 5A Iowa City West. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the girls game beginning at 5:30 pm. The boy’s teams of the two schools meet for the 2nd time this season. Centerville played in Mt. Pleasant December 19th and fell to the Panthers 70-45, Brady Sartorius led the Panthers with 20 points, Colin Mulford, Jordan Magnani and Tom O’Connor also hit double figures. The Big Red are 10-8 and lost Tuesday to Fairfield 72-68. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will bring you the boy’s game also live.

Mt. Pleasant High School had one football player sign a letter of intent to play college football yesterday on signing day. Pat Canby has signed to play for Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge.

Some Mt. Pleasant Rec Department Programs to sign up for.

Little Dunkers 1st-2nd Grade:

This program introduces the skills needed for basketball including dribbling, passing, shooting, and playing defense. Lowered hoops with a smaller ball are provided! This program will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Boys Varsity Coach, Paul Rundquist.

Registration: Feb. 1-24

Program Dates: March 13-16

Time: 5-6 pm

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Fee: $20 Residents and $25 Non-residents

Indoor Soccer Camp 1st-8th:

This program is for girls and boys to learn the basics of the sport through fun instructional drills, sportsmanship, and fun! Participants will learn fundamentals of soccer while interacting with other children and getting exercise. This camp will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant Varsity Girls Soccer Coach, Brennan Williams and the Mount Pleasant Varsity Boys Soccer Coach, Neil Schmitz.

Registration: Feb. 1-24

Camp Dates: March 6-9

Time:

1st-3rd 5:30-6:15 PM

4th-8th 6:15-7:00 PM

Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Fee: $20 Residents & $25 Non-residents

Flyers have been sent to the schools.

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL “SHOOTOUT” GAMES WILL BE PLAYED SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4.

The SEI Super Conference Girls Basketball “Shootout” games will pair the first place team in the North Division against the first place team in the South Division. Also, the second place teams in each division through the ninth place teams will play each other.

NORTH DIVISION SOUTH DIVISION

Mediapolis @ Central Lee

(This will be 1 varsity game between Mediapolis and Central Lee at Central Lee starting at 6:00pm! KILJ will broadcast live, JV game cancelled)

@ Van Buren

Pekin vs Notre Dame – 6 PM Lone Tree vs Van Buren – To follow

@ Danville

Wapello vs Holy Trinity – 6 PM Highland vs Danville – To follow

@ New London

L-M vs WACO – 6 PM Columbus vs New London – To follow

@ Cardinal

IMS vs West Burlington – 6 PM

8. W-MU vs Cardinal – To follow