SPORTS FEBRUARY 19, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panthers girl’s basketball team fell to #1 ranked Marion 54-23 on the Indians home court Saturday night in a Class 4A Regional semi-final game. MP scored the 1st basket of the night, but then only made four more field goals the rest of the game. Maddie Williamson led the Panther scoring with 8 points and Sarah Moffett added 6. Mt. Pleasant ends the season with a 13-10 record, the 21-1 Indians will now host Keokuk Tuesday in the Regional Championship that send the winner to the State Tournament. Keokuk knocked of Fairfield on the Trojans home court by a 48-45 score.

In a Class 5A Regional semi-final the Iowa City City High girls beat Burlington 81-30.

The 2017 State Wrestling Tournament wrapped up last night in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with 52 champions crowned spread over three classes. Jarod Kadel of Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union, Devon Meeks of Wapello and Brennan Swafford of Mediapolis all finished 2nd as they fell in their championship matches.

Eureka College Red Devils scored a win over the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers for the 74-66 win. The Tigers were led by Darby Massner scoring 19 points, recording 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Tiger’s Cairece Allen had 15 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.The Tigers end the regular season 10-13 on the year with a conference record of 9-7.

Steven Soukup led the Iowa Wesleyan University Tigers to victory over the Red Devils of Eureka College for the 84-82 win for the regular-season finale. Soukup scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Tigers wrap up the regular season 17-8 overall with a 13-5 conference record.

Illinois beat the Iowa Hawkeye men 70-66, Iowa State beat TCU 84-71.