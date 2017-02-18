SPORTS FEBRUARY 18, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girl’s basketball team has their hands full tonight when they travel to Marion High School to play the #1 ranked Indians in a Class 4A Regional semi-final game. Mt. Pleasant 13-9 rolled over Washington earlier this week 50-28 to advance to this game. Marion 20-1 had a 1st round bye, the Indians only loss this season was to Class 5A Linn-Mar. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live beginning at 7 pm.

The other half of the Regional has Keokuk a team that last year made it to the semi-finals of state tournament traveling to Southeast Conference foe Fairfield who has twice beaten the Chiefs this season. The winners will meet in the Regional final Tuesday night at the gym of the highest seeded team still in the tourney.

In 5A Regional play Burlington goes to Iowa City High for a 7 pm game.

In girl’s Regional basketball from last night. A game you heard on KILJ-FM and kilj.com had Sigourney defeating the Danville Bears 50-41 in a game played at Highland High School. Sigourney will now advance onto the Regional Final with a 20-4 record and face #3 ranked Central Decatur in Albia Monday. Alexis Bauer scored 12 points to lead the Danville scoring, they end the year with a 14-10 record.

The Burlington Notre Dame Nike girls basketball team won at home against Seymour 67-33, the Nikes will take their 18-6 record into the Regional final Monday against 15-6 Easton Valley at Muscatine High School. Johanna Myers scored 36 points to lead Notre Dame to the win.

Mt. Pleasant Christian School played basketball at Galesburg Christian Friday. The Galesburg Christian girls defeated Mt. Pleasant Christian 37-20, Virginia Stanbridge led the Knights with 15 points. Mt. Pleasant Christian won the 6th grade game led by Cooper Reid with 6 points. The Galesburg Christian 7th and 8th grade boys won over MPCH 33-27, Parker Galerick had 8 points and 8 rebounds.

The Iowa Wesleyan women and men close out the regular season on the road at Eureka College in Eureka, Ill. The Wesleyan women at 10-12 overall and in the SLIAC Conference they are 9-6.

The Wesleyan men are 16-8 overall and 12-5 in the conference. The women’s game begins at 1 pm and the men at 3 pm.

TCU plays at Iowa State today in Big 12 basketball, KILJ-AM 1130 will carry the game beginning at 4 pm.

Illinois comes to Iowa to play the Hawkeye men with tipoff at 1 pm

Congratulations to New London Jr. High wrestling coach and varsity assistant coach Brian Swafford on being named the State Jr. High Wrestling coach of the Year. Swafford wrestled for Mediapolis High School and after graduating from college joined Mark Chiri’s New London wrestling program in 1987.