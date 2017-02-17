SPORTS FEBRUARY 17, 2017

FOR AREA WRESTLING RESULTS FROM THURSDAY SEE OUR POST FROM YESTERDAY, WE WILL HAVE ONE FOR TODAY’S RESULTS ALSO.

Boy’s tournament basketball was center stage last night. New London hosted a Class 1A District double header. Burlington Notre Dame and Holy Trinity Catholic battled back and forth during the 1st game, the Nikes won the contest 61-54, Jett Tjaden of Notre Dame scored 26 points to lead them to the win. Cory hopper of HTC answered with 28 as the Crusaders end the year with a record of 10-12. Notre Dame will now play New London in the District Semi Finals to be played at Mt. Pleasant High School on Tuesday at 6:30 pm. New London rolled over Waco by a 79-45 score led by Ben Dentlinger who returned to the lineup after missing 13 games with a stress fracture. Dentlinger scored a triple-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocked shots. Waco was led by Drew Kissell and Nik Coble with 12 and 10 points respectively. The Danville Bears played on their home court and beat Winfield Mt. Union 68-28 led by Cole Perkins with 16 points, WMU was led by Brock Fricke who scored 11. Danville will play in the 2nd game Tuesday at Mt. Pleasant against Keota who beat Pekin last night 69-65.

CLASS 2A: Tipton defeated West Burlington 78-66, West Branch won over Wapello 75-63, the winners will meet at Washington High School Tuesday. Central Lee hit a buzzer beater shot to win over Iowa City Regina 60-58. Highland downed Mid Prairie 73-44, those two winners meet at Iowa City West High School Tuesday.

Tonight girl’s Regional Tournament basketball resumes. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the Danville vs Sigourney CLASS 2A game being played at Highland High School, Tipoff is at 7 pm. The winner of that game will advance to the Regional Championship on Monday February the 20th at 7 pm in the gymnasium at Albia. The other teams vying to get into that game are Central Decatur and Pekin, they play tonight in Leon at 7 pm.

CLASS 1A Regional semi-final action has Burlington Notre Dame hosting Seymour tipoff is at 7 pm. The other half of the Regional has Easton Valley playing Lone tree at Miles tonight at 7 pm. The winners will meet Monday night at 7 pm at Muscatine High School in the Regional Final.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School girls basketball team played Keokuk in Mt Pleasant

“A” game: Keokuk 33

Mt Pleasant 9 (record 4-6)

MP scoring: Ava Lowery 4

“B” game:

MP 7

K 4

MP scoring: Thanh Phung 3

The Mt. Pleasant 8th grade boys played Keokuk on the road Thursday.

In the “A” game Keokuk wins 47-35, Mitchell Moothart scored 8 points to lead MP.

In the “B” game Keokuk won 35-20, Drake Snavely and Sawyer Carrasco each had 7.

In the “C” game Mt. Pleasant won 14-12, Thomas Schnicker had 5 points.