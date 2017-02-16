SPORTS FEBRUARY 16, 2017

SPORTS FEBRUARY 16, 2017

Mt. Pleasant Panther girls did it again, for the 3rd time this season they defeated the Washington Demons by double figures 50-28. This time it was not a Southeast Conference game, it was Regional Tournament action. Maddie Williamson scored 14 points and Sarah Moffett added 12 to lead their team to the win. Mt. Pleasant led 19-14 at halftime and then continued to build on the lead in the 2nd half. Coming up next for the Panthers is a trip to Marion High School Saturday night to play the #1 ranked Indians. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live.

OTHER GIRLS TOURNAMENT SCORES FROM LAST NIGHT:

Class 5A: Burlington beat Davenport West 56-40, Burlington plays at Iowa City City High Saturday.

CLASS 4A: Keokuk 67 Ft. Madison 30, Keokuk plays at Fairfield Saturday.

Class 3A: #12 Mid Prairie 80 Central Lee 54

KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will bring you a boys Class 1A District double header from New London tonight. At 6:30 pm Holy Trinity Catholic 10-11 plays Burlington Notre Dame 12-9. At 8 pm 17-3 New London plays host to 4-18 Waco.

Winfield Mt. Union plays at Danville at 7 pm, Pekin at Keota 7 pm.

Class 2A boy’s action tonight has Tipton at West Burlington. Wapello plays at West Branch. At Mid Prairie High School at 6:30 pm Central Lee plays Iowa City Regina and at 8 pm Mid Prairie plays host to Highland.

Iowa Wesleyan University women’s basketball team won at home last night over Fontbonne 48-44, Cairece Allen scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the

10-12 (9-6) Tigers. They wrap up the regular season at Eureka Saturday.

In the men’s game Wesleyan won 108-82 over Fontbonne. Brock Butler scored 31 points and Steven Soukup added 28. Tigers are 16-8 (12-5). The Tiger women and men end the season at Eureka Saturday.

The UNI men’s basketball team won over Bradley 64-61, former Mt. Pleasant Panther Jordon Ashton scored 11 points for the UNI Panthers.

Iowa State beat Kansas State last night 87-79, Iowa State hosts TCU Saturday and KILJ-AM 1130 will carry the game.

The 2017 IAHSAA State Wrestling Championships begin today at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Class 3A wrestlers will be the 1st to take the mat at 9am this morning, Class 1A will wrestle beginning at 1:30 and the @a wrestlers go at 6 pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will cover area wrestlers. The wrestlers with a (PBP) behind them will have their matches broadcast live.

KILJ STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE 2017

CLASS 3A

106 LBS.-DUNCAN DELZELL BURLINGTON

113 LBS.-RYAN STEFFENSMEIER FT. MADISON

138 LBS.-HARLAN STEFFENSMEIER FT. MADISON

145 LBS.-PRESTON TERRY BURLINGTON

182 LBS.-SPENCER SHERWOOD BURLINGTON

CLASS 1A

106 LBS.-DANIEL MEEKER WAPELLO vs #7 CAIDEN JONES LAKE MILLS

113 LBS.-#5 DEVON MEEKER WAPELLO VS #4LOGAN JAMES UNDERWOOD

126 LBS.-ZACH OSBORNE MEDIAPOLIS VS SHERMAN HAYES EAST UNION (PBP)

132 LBS.-CORY STEWART HIGHLAND VS #2 KOLTON ROTH GRAETTINGER-TERRIL

138 LBS.-CALEB STOLTZ VAN BUREN VS #2 KALEB KRALL WAPSIE VALLEY

#1 AUSTIN LEOPARD L&M VS #8 KYLE DECKER E. BUCHANAN

145 LBS.-RENO CHIRI NEW LONDON VS #1 TRENT JOHNSON DIKE-NH (PBP)

152 LBS.-#2 BRENNAN SWAFFORD MEDIAPOLIS VS #6 MICHAEL OLSON LAKE MILLS (PBP)

160 LBS.-ROGAN PFORTS WAPELLO VS #7 GABE PAULEY AVOCA

182 LBS.-HUNTER CONNOR L&M VS #1 LOGAN SHUMACHER MARTENSDALE

285 LBS.-CODY CRAWFORD WACO VS #3 BRIAN SADLER JESUP (PBP)

CLASS 2A

106-#8 JAROD KADEL COLUMBUS COMMUNITY/WINFIELD MT. UNION VS JACOB MIELKE POCAHONTAS (PBP)

113 LBS.-ASHTON MEYERS KEOKUK VS #7 GABE LEWIS DENVER-TRIPOLI

126 LBS.-#7 KYLE ANDERSON WASHINGTON VS #8 CHASE MCLAREN ATLANTIC

132 LBS.-#4 BRANT O’SHEA KEOKUK VS JUSTIN LIGHT MT. VERNON

145 LBS.-#8 AUSTIN HAZELETT WASHINGTON VS MATT STINES CHEROKEE

152-LBS.-#8 TREY VAN WEELDEN WASHINGTONM VS AUSTIN SCHARLAU WOODWARD-GRANGER

170 LBS.-#3 TUCKER MORRISON COLUMBUS COMMUNITY/WINFIELD MT. UNION VS DEVON VAN HOUTEN SAYDEL (PBP)

195 LBS.-#3 KARLTON SKUBAL WASHINGTON VS #1 BRYCE ESMOIL WEST LIBERTY

#2 MICHAEL FRITZ FAIRFIELD VS #7 SAM MOORE MT. VERNON

285 LBS.-BRENDON LUNSFORD FAIRFIELD VS #7 NIC HOELFLING SPENCER