SPORTS FEBRUARY 15, 2017

In girls tournament basketball from Tuesday. The Burlington Notre Dame Nikes hosted Holy Trinity Catholic in Class 1A Regional basketball and the Nikes won 63-41, Johanna Myers hit for 27 points to lead Notre Dame and for HTC Taylor Boeding led them with 9 points. Burlington Notre Dame now advances on to the Regional Semi-Finals and will host Seymour (19-2) Friday night. In the other half of the Regional Lone Tree defeated Waco 57-25 and Easton Valley beat Prince of Peace 64-16. Lone Tree plays at Easton Valley Friday night.

Class 2A Regional action had Sigourney defeated Mediapolis 62-42 on the Savages home court. Mackenzie Rogers had 13 points to lead the Bullettes who end the year with a 16-7 record. Danville defeated Highland 57-42 at Highland, Danville will play Sigourney at Highland Friday night in a Regional semi-final game.

Class 4A Regional play begins tonight for the 12-9 Mt. Pleasant Panthers, they will play 5-16 Washington in Panther Gym at 7 pm, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live this 3rd meeting between the two teams. MP went to Washington last Friday night and beat the Demons 49-37. Earlier this season in Panther Gym MPHS won 48-35 over Washington. The winner of tonight’s game will play Saturday night at #1 ranked Marion. Also tonight Ft. Madison plays at Keokuk with the winner playing at Fairfield Saturday night.

Class 3A Regional semi final action has Central Lee playing at Mid Prairie at 7 pm.

Davenport West plays at Burlington tonight in 5A Regional play, the winner advances to play at Iowa City City High on Saturday.

Mt. Pleasant hosted the state qualifying bowling meet Tuesday at the Iris Bowling Center. Keokuk will advance on to state in both the girl’s and boy’s division. The Keokuk girls won the qualifier with a 1685 score and advance onto state. Mt. Pleasant was 2nd rolling a 1479, led by Emma Overton with a 365 score.

In the boy’s action Keokuk advances to state as they won with a 2054 score the best qualifying score in the state. Mt. Pleasant was 3rd with an 1835 score, Clayton Sammons rolled a 409 series to lead the Panthers.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade girls hosted Fairfield in Mt Pleasant

“A” game: Fairfield 26

Mt Pleasant 10 (record 4-5)

MP scoring: Lydia Ebeling 4

Ava Lowery 4

“B” game: FF 13

MP 2 (5-4)

MP scoring: Jadan Brumbaugh 2

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade boy’s basketball team played Fairfield yesterday.

A GAME

MT PLEASANT 42

FAIRFIELD 31

Leading Scorers

JACK JOHNSON 15 points

B GAME

FAIRFIELD 24

MT PLEASANT 19

Leading Scorers

DRAKE SNAVELY 6 points

NEXT GAME : THURSDAY at KEOKUK

The track and field season is just around the corner, pre-season practices have begun already, and the IGHSAU and IAHSAA have announced that Mt. Pleasant will once again host a State Qualifying track meet, it is scheduled for May 11th. Waco will be hosting a Class 1A qualifying meet.