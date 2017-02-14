SPORTS FEBRUARY 14, 2017

The 4th ranked Mt. Pleasant panther boy’s basketball team closed out the regular season at home last night with a hard fought win over Solon by a score of 68-54. Brady Sartorius led the Panthers with 28 points and Jordon Magnani added 14. With the win MPHS finishes the regular season with a 19-2 record and will open tournament play at home against Keokuk on Monday February 20th at 8 pm

M.P. won the JV game 67-65.

The MPHS freshman team ended their season with a 72-38 win over Solon which gave the Panthers a perfect 14-0 record. Jax Hoyle scored 17 points and Keegan Kohorst added 15.

Boy’s Class 1A and 2A tournament games were played last night, KILJ-FM broadcast the Waco 48-45 win over Cardinal of Eldon in Wayland. Waco now advances to play New London on their home court Thursday night at 8 pm in the next round, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast that game live as part of a double header that has Notre Dame and Holy Trinity playing in the 1st game at 6:30 pm.

CLASS 2A RESULTS: Wapello 49 Wilton 29, Central Lee 53 Columbus Community 42, Mid Prairie 65 L&M 40, Tipton 63 Mediapolis 46.

GIRLS REGIONAL TOURNAMENT BASKETBALL TONIGHT: Holy Trinity Catholic at Burlington Notre Dame-KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live at 7 pm. Waco at Lone Tree, Van Buren at Pekin, Danville at Highland, Mediapolis at Sigourney.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade girls played in Ottumwa

“A” game: Ottumwa 27 Mt Pleasant 23 (record 4-4)

MP scoring: Ava Lowery 8

Kenna Lamm 7

“B” game: MP 16 (5-3)

Ott 8

MP scoring: Thanh Phung 6

The Mt. Pleasant 8TH GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL team played OTTUMWA yesterday.

A GAME

OTTUMWA 43 MT PLEASANT 35 OVERTIME

Leading Scorers

MITCHELL MOOTHART 11 points

CHASE WILLIAMSON 10 points

B GAME

OTTUMWA 29 MT PLEASANT 22

Leading Scorers

DRAKE SNAVELY 8 points

C GAME

OTTUMWA 24 MT. PLEASANT 10

Leading Scorers

CARLOS LOPEZ 5 points

NEXT GAME: TUESDAY at FAIRFIELD

The Mt. Pleasant Christian School Knights played basketball at Pathway Christian in Kalona yesterday. In the Jr. High game Pathway won 34-18, Nate Winger led the Knights scoring with 10 points. In the JV game Pathway won 42-20 over Mt. Pleasant Christian, the Knights top scorer was Bryant Gehrig with 11.

New London High School is offering a pep bus to Des Moines on Thursday, February 16th for the State Wrestling Tournament. The bus will leave the gym parking lot at 10:00 a.m. and return after Session 2 is over.

Cost to ride is $10 and you will then be responsible for the purchase of your ticket, which is also $10 per session.

They need a minimum of 25 people to ride in order for this to happen. The bus is open to students and community members.

If interested please sign up and pay in the MS/HS office by NOON on Wednesday, February 15th.