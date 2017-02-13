SPORTS FEBRUARY 13, 2017

SPORTS FEBRUARY 13, 2017

Boys Tournament basketball begins tonight. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be covering the Class 1A District opener at Waco with the Warriors hosting Cardinal of Eldon. Waco is 3-18 coming into the game with 2/3 of their wins against Cardinal. OTHER AREA TOURNAMENT GAMES: CLASS 2A DISTRICT: At Wilton at 6:30 pm Mediapolis (6-16) vs Tipton and at 8 pm Wilton vs (13-8) Wapello. L&M (4-17) at Mid Prairie, Davis County Plays Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at 6:30 pm at Albia followed by Van Buren (6-15) against Albia at 8pm.

The 18-2 Mt. Pleasant Panther boys’ basketball team wraps up the regular season at home tonight against Solon (12-7), freshman boys host the Spartans at 4:45 pm, followed by JV and varsity action. KILJ will have score updates and a final game wrap with Koehler Wendt from Panther Gym.

Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team won at home Saturday afternoon over Westminster 66-53, Cairece Allen scored 18 points for the Tigers.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s team won also over Westminster 79-61, C.J. Singletary scored 20 points for the Tigers.

Iowa State men beat Oklahoma in Ames 80-64.

Iowa fell to Michigan State 77-66.

In girls Regional Tournament basketball, Mediapolis defeated Wapello 57-53, Mepo advances to play at Sigourney Tuesday. Central Lee beat Davis County 68-35. Danville 50 Columbus Community 43, Van Buren/Harmony 53 Cardinal 27.

STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT QUALIFIERS FROM OUR AREA:

CLASS 1A: 106 lbs-Daniel Meeker Wapello runnerup. 113 lbs-Devon Meeker Wapello runnerup. 126 lbs-Zach Osborne Mediapolis runnerup. 145 lbs-Reno Chiri New London runnerup. 152 lbs-Brennan Swafford Mediapolis champion. 160 lbs-Rogan Pforts Wapello runnerup. 285 lbs-Cody Crawford Waco runnerup.

Class 2A: 106 lbs-Jarod Kadel Columbus Community-Winfield Mt. Union runnerup. 170 lbs-Tucker Morrison Columbus Community-Winfield Mt. Union Champion.

CLASS 3A: Mt. Pleasant did not advance any wrestlers onto the state tournament, Zach Beason finished 3rd at 182 lbs. for the Panthers highest finish.

Iowa wrestlers beat Nebraska Sunday 27-9. West Virginia beat Iowa State 22-12. UNI beat Missouri 25-10.

Mt. Pleasant hosted the Southeast Conference bowling tournament for girls and boys teams. Keokuk won the girls title with a 2672 score, Mt. Pleasant rolled a 2249 to place 3rd. High roller for Mt Pleasant was Emma Overton with a 397. Fairfield won the boys title with a 2883, Mt. Pleasant was 3rd at 2750, Clayton Sammons was the Panther high roller with a 410 series.