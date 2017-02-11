SPORTS FEBRUARY 11, 2017

SPORTS FEBRUARY 13, 2017

The 4th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther boys basketball team beat the devil out of the Washington Demons Friday night in Panther Gym. After shutting the visiotrs out in the 1st quarter 25-0, MP went on to win the game 88-31. Brady Sartorius had 18 points, Mason Ashton added 17, Jonathan Ita scored 16 along with 5 steals, Jordon Magnani scored 13 points and handed out 7 assists. The Panthers18-2 will close out the regular season at home Monday night when they host Solon.

The MPHS freshman beat Washington 62-40 and the Panther JV won over the Demons 54-44.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Quincy Christian 59 Mt. Pleasant Christian 29, Bryant Gehrig 12 points for M.P.

Assumption, Davenport 60, Davenport, North 54

Clinton 72, Burlington 41

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 50, Cardinal, Eldon 43

Danville 65, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 45 (SEISC Shoot out)

Fort Madison 62, Fairfield 48

Louisa-Muscatine 60, WACO, Wayland 50 (SEISC Shoot out)

Mediapolis 67, Van Buren Community 62 (SEISC Shoot out)

Muscatine 57, Bettendorf 51

New London 79, Lone Tree 71 (SEISC Shoot out)

Oskaloosa 63, Indianola 53

Pekin 59, Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 51 (SEISC Shoot-Out)

Wapello 80, Notre Dame, Burlington 63 (SEISC Shootout)

West Burlington 74, Highland, Riverside 69 (SEISC Shoot out Championship game)

Winfield-Mt. Union 63, Central Lee, Donnellson 55 (SEISC Shoot out)

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 64, Linn-Mar, Marion 48

The Mt. Pleasant High School girls basketball teams traveled to Washington last night and brought home two wins. The varsity girls beat the Demons 49-37, Kalynn Batey scored 20 points to lead the offense, with the win the Panthers capture 3rd place in the conference, they end the regular season with a 12-9 overall record and will host the Demons February 15th in the 1st round of the Class 4A Regional action. The Mt. Pleasant JV won 45-23, Jessica Haukedahl had 11 points, Sadie Carrasco and Lydia Stewart each added 10.

OTHER AREA GAMES:

Mt. Pleasant Christian 28 Quincy Christian 15, Virginia Standbridge 10

Clinton 47, Burlington 46

Fairfield 62, Fort Madison 44

GIRLS CLASS 2A REGIOANL BASKETBALL GAMES:

Wapello at Mediapolis, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live

L&M at North Cedar, Cardinal at Van Buren

The MPHS girls and boys bowling teams will be hosting the Southeast Conference bowling tournament TOday at the Iris Bowling Center beginning at 1 pm. Fairfield, Keokuk and Washington will be competing along with the Panthers. In the girl’s division Keokuk is the favorite, Mt. Pleasant has not picked up a win yet this season. In the boy’s division Fairfield is the favorite, Mt. Pleasant has a record of 2-5 going into the tournament.

The Iowa Wesleyan women and men host Westminster today in Olan G. Ruble Arena, it’s fan appreciation day and many activities are planned along with prizes. Doors open at noon, admission is a non-perishable food item, games begin at 1 pm.

KILJ-AM 1130 will carry the Oklahoma at Iowa State game today at 4 pm.

High School District wrestling action takes place today around Iowa to determine the State Meet qualifiers for next week. The top two place finishers in each weight class in the 3 classes of competition will go to state and compete for Gold next Thursday thru Saturday in Des Moines. Mt. Pleasant is hosting a 3A District, with Pella, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Iowa City West, Iowa City High and Ft. Madison competing alongside Mt. Pleasant. The 2A District is at Fairfield and the 1A at Wilton. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will have radio reports at 4, 5, 6, and 7 PM, at halftime of our basketball broadcast and after the game informing you who has qualified for state.

COLLEGE WRESTLING LAST NIGHT: #3 Iowa 32 Indiana 7, #24 Pittsbugh 22 Iowa State 15, #18 Northern Iowa 22 Buffalo 16.