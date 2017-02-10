SPORTS FEBRUARY 10, 2017

The IAHSAA has announced the Class 3A boys District and Substate Tournament pairings. Mt. Pleasant will host the two rounds of the District. On February 20th Chariton plays Ft. Madison at 6:30 pm in Panther gym, followed by Mt. Pleasant hosting Keokuk in the 8 pm game. The winners meet in the District final February 23rd at 7 pm in Panther Gym. That winner goes to the sub-state at Fairfield on February 27th at 7 pm. The other half of the sub-state on February 20th has Knoxville playing Fairfield at 6:30 pm and Washington playing Oskaloosa at 8 pm both games at Oskaloosa. The winners meet in the District final being played at Oskaloosa on February 23rd at 7 pm. That winner goes to the sub-state at Fairfield on the 27th.

The Waco varsity girls’ basketball team is playing their best basketball at the right time of the year, they played their best game of the season last night in Winfield in the opening round of the Class 1A Regional Tournament. Waco rolled to a 57-29 win, when the two teams played earlier in the season WMU won by a 47-39 score. Kristen Connelly had 20 points and Halle Kissell scored 19 to lead Waco, WMU was led by Hannah Mathews with 13 points. Waco advances to the Regional quarter finals at Lone Tree Tuesday, the Lions beat Keota last night 59-22.

In other Regional play Holy Trinity Catholic beat New London 59-34, Ali Randolf led HTC with 17 points, Camryn Blint led the Tigers with 14. Holy Trinity plays 12th ranked Notre Dame Tuesday at Father Minet Gymnasium in the quarterfinals.

Mt. Pleasant and Washington will be battling for 3rd place in the Southeast Conference girls’ basketball race tonight in Washington. Mt. Pleasant is 11-9 overall and 3-4 in the Southeast Conference alone in 3rd place. Washington is 5-15 overall and 2-5 in the league in 4th place, but a win over the Panthers would get them a tie for 3rd. In the 1st meeting between the two school MP won 48-35, led by KaLynn Batey with 14 points. Washington was led by Sarah Nacos with 13 points. The game started out slowly with Mt. Pleasant leading 4-2 at the end of the 1st quarter. Washington led 19-14 at half but got outscored 34-16 in the 2nd half. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity game live beginning at 7:30 PM.

Washington invades Panther Gym tonight for Southeast Conference action. 4th ranked Mt. Pleasant has locked up the conference title again, they enter tonight’s game with a 7-0 league mark, and 17-2 overall. Washington will finish 4th in the conference, they currently are 2-5 in league play at 7-11 overall. The last time the two teams met it was a Panther romp in Washington 86-36, Brady Sartorius led MP with 27 points and Washington was led by Jack Redlinger with 8. KILJ will have score updates and final wrap-up on the game with Koehler Wendt.

THE SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL “SHOOTOUT” GAMES WILL BE PLAYED TONIGHT.

The Super Conference Boys Basketball “Shootout” games will pair the first place team in the North Division against the first place team in the South Division. Also, the second place teams in each division through the ninth place teams will play each other.

SOUTH DIVISION @ NORTH DIVISION

New London @ SCC @ 6 PM Lone Tree West Burlington @SCC @7:30 PM Highland Danville @ IMS Notre Dame @ Wapello Holy Trinity @ Pekin Central Lee @ Winfield-MU Van Buren @ Mediapolis WACO @ L-M Cardinal @ Columbus Community

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade girls played Ottumwa Thursday in Mt Pleasant

“A” game: Ottumwa 11

Mt Pleasant 26 (record 4-3)

MP scoring: Lydia Ebeling 9

Savana Walls 6

“B” game: Ott 12

MP 16 (4-3)

MP scoring: Jaden Brumbaugh 6

Thanh Phung 6

Sami Wibben 4

Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade boys paled Ottumwa Thursday.

A Game

Ottumwa 39

MP 36

Leading Scorers

Jack Johnson 10 points

Chase Williamson 10 points

B Game

Ottumwa 24

MP 20

Leading Scorer

Drake Snavely 8 points

C Game

Ottumwa 16

MP 14

Leading Scorer

Chase Adams 8 points

The MPHS girls and boys bowling teams will be hosting the Southeast Conference bowling tournament Saturday at the Iris Bowling Center beginning at 1 pm. Fairfield, Keokuk and Washington will be competing along with the Panthers. In the girl’s division Keokuk is the favorite, Mt. Pleasant has not picked up a win yet this season. In the boy’s division Fairfield is the favorite, Mt. Pleasant has a record of 2-5 going into the tournament.