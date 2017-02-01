SPORTS FEBRUARY 1, 2017

3rd ranked Iowa City West defeated Mt. Pleasant in girls high school basketball last night in Iowa City by a score of 63-33. Panthers were down by just two points at the end of the 1st quarter 12-10 but then experienced turnovers and trailed at halftime 31-15. Sarah Moffett led Mt. Pleasant in scoring with 10 points. ICW also won the JV game over MPHS 53-24. Panthers go to Centerville Thursday for non-conference action as part of a girl-boy double header.

OTHER AREA GIRLS SCORES: Game heard on KILJ last night had Danville beat New London 44-37 in varsity play, Kathryn Luers scored 9 points for the Bears and Madysen Wahls scored 12 for New London and Danville won the JV game 30-20. Central Lee 51 Notre Dame 45, Muscatine 46 Burlington 39, Waco 47 West Burlington 45, Mediapolis 73 Columbus 46, Van Buren/Harmony 61 Cardinal 29, L&M 53 IMS 37, Wapello 54 Holy Trinity Catholic 45, Pekin 57 Winfield Mt. Union 33.

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL “SHOOTOUT” GAMES WILL BE PLAYED SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4.

The SEI Super Conference Girls Basketball “Shootout” games will pair the first place team in the North Division against the first place team in the South Division. Also, the second place teams in each division through the ninth place teams will play each other.

NORTH DIVISION SOUTH DIVISION

Mediapolis @ Central Lee (This will be 1 varsity game between Mediapolis and Central Lee at Central Lee starting at 6:00 pm! KILJ will broadcast live, JV game cancelled)

KILJ-FM 105.5 AND KILJ.COM WILL BROADCAST THE VARSITY GAME LIVE.

@ Van Buren

Pekin vs Notre Dame – 6 PM Lone Tree vs Van Buren – To follow

@ Danville

Wapello vs Holy Trinity – 6 PM Highland vs Danville – To follow

@ New London

L-M vs WACO – 6 PM Columbus vs New London – To follow

@ Cardinal

IMS vs West Burlington – 6 PM W-MU vs Cardinal – To follow

KILJ broadcast the #5 ranked New London Tiger boys game at Danville last night and the Bears upset the Tigers by a 82-77 score. Both teams experienced foul trouble and had to use reserves more than they had planned. Danville was led by the 1-2 punch of Kole Perkins who scored 30 points and Kalem Haeffner added 28. New London’s leading scorer Isaac McSorley had 21 points, Keontae Luckett added 16.

OTHER AREA SCORES: West Burlington 67 Waco 43, Notre Dame 60 Central Lee 42, Mediapolis 63 Columbus 45, Van Buren/Harmony 65 Cardinal 47, Pekin 77 WMU 71, IMS 64 L&M 57, Holy Trinity Catholic 58 Wapello 51, Muscatine 75 Burlington 26.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team traveled to Elsah, Illinois for a SLIAC matchup against Principia College last evening. The Tigers were looking to stay in the top spot of the conference standings after picking up a win against Spalding University this past Saturday. The Tigers fell behind in the first half, and despite a comeback attempt late in the second half, IW was defeated 102-98 by the Panthers.

Steven Soukup once again led the Tigers in scoring. He finished the game with 39 points and five rebounds. Soukup was 15-22 from the field and was 6-10 from behind the arc. Brock Butler recorded 20 points for the Tigers and finished the game with four three pointers. Michael Soukup recorded a triple-double for IW in the loss. He scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists on the night. Mitch Drey added 11 points on 4-7 shooting from the field.

With the loss, Iowa Wesleyan is now 13-7 overall and 9-4 in conference play. They now trail Westminster and Greenville in the SLIAC standings. The Tigers will be back in action this weekend in a key SLIAC matchup against Webster at 3 pm.

Iowa beat Rutgers in Big Ten men’s basketball 83-63. #7 West Virginia beat the Iowa State men 85-72 in Ames.