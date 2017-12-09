SPORTS DECEMBER 9, 2017

Mt. Pleasant High School girls basketball teams won the JV and varsity games at Keokuk Friday night. The varsity won 42-36 and the JV won 38-27. In the varsity game KaLynn Batey scored 14 points and Isabell Ashton added 12. Mt. Pleasant overcame 24 turnovers and 12 of 31 free throw shooting to win the game. Panthers are 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Southeast Conference. They play host to Ft. Madison next Friday night.

JV game MPHS won over Keokuk 38-27, Lydia Stewart hit for 21 points.

MPHS varsity boys rolled over Keokuk 73-26, M.P. led 29-4 at the end of the 1st quarter, held Keokuk scoreless in the 2nd quarter to lead 51-4 at halftime. The starters sat out the rest of the game and the Panther reserves finished the job. Brady Sartorius had 17 points and Rhett Zeglen had 11 to lead the Mt. Pleasant scoring.

Tomorrow the Panthers travel to Dubuque Hempsted to play the 8th ranked Mustangs. JV game is at 2 pm, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj .com will broadcast the varsity game at 3;30 PM.