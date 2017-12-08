SPORTS DECEMBER 8, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team won both matches they hosted last night in Panther Gym. Panthers won over Benton Community 45-28 and over Keokuk 52-12. Benton Community defeated Keokuk 41-18. Leading the Panthers to their wins were: Dalton Bass picked up two falls at 220 lbs. Corbin Broeker, Brayden Ackles, Nate Wallace, Avante Henley, and Garrett Boecker each picked up one pin on the night. Zach Beason picked up a major decision and Brennen Bender won a decision. Panther varsity is at Grinnell for a duals tournament Saturday and the JV team at Keokuk for a tournament.

OTHER AREA WRESTLING RESULTS: Pleasant Valley 48 Burlington 24, Burlington 49 Davenport Central 30. West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville30 Cardinal of Eldon 30, Pekin 49 West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville 12. L&M 49 Lone Tree 13, L&M 42 Wapello 34, Wapello 36 Lone Tree 24. Columbus Community/WMU 42 Waco 24, Columbus Community/WMU 42 New London 36. New London 42 Waco 30. Mediapolis 37 Highland 30.

Mt. Pleasant Middle School wrestlers hosted a meet Tuesday, Ottumwa, Keokuk, Mediapolis and Washington joined the Panthers. MPMS winners Ben Lourens went 3-0, Bowen Davis won two matches.

Mt. Pleasant hosted West Central of Illinois and Washington in Bowling Thursday.

Girls action saw West Central of Illinois win the girl’s match with a 2063 score, MP rolled a 1989, WASHINGTON ended up with an 1800 score.

The MP Girls Varsity team was 1-1 on the day, they have a record of 2-2 on the year. Alexis Wohllber led MPHS with a 323.

In the Boys action: West Central of Illinois won rolling a 2449, MP was 2nd with a 2211 and WASHINGTON rolled a 1528. Mark Steinhoff rolled a 349 to lead Mt. Pleasant.

MP Boys Varsity finished 1-1 on the day, and are now 2-2 on the year.

Keokuk and Mt. Pleasant lock horns tonight in Southeast Conference basketball. The MP girls are on the road and the Panther boys are at home. The Keokuk varsity girls’ team is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the league. They opened the season last Friday with a win over Ft. Madison 60-16, then beat non-conference foe Danville 60-40 on Monday of the week. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity game live beginning at 7:30 pm.

The boys teams of the two schools play in Panther Gym, Keokuk is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference. They opened the season with a 70-36 loss to Ft. Madison and then beat Danville in overtime Monday 74-73. MPHS is 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the league. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will have score updates during the girls broadcast and a post-game wrap-up.

AREA BASKETBALL GAMES TONIGHT: GIRL-BOY DOUBLE HEADERS: Waco @ Burlington Notre Dame, West Burlington @ New London, Cardinal of Eldon @ Holy Trinity Catholic, Central Lee @ Danville, Highland @ L&M, IMS @ Columbus Community, Mediapolis @ Lone Tree, Pekin @ Wapello.

GIRLS: Pleasant Valley @ Burlington

BOYS: Burlington @ Pleasant Valley

Iowa State men beat Iowa 84-78 in Hilton Coliseum last night, UNI won at home against Texas Arlington 62-58.

The MPHS 9th grade girls’ basketball game with Ft. Madison on Friday, December 15th has been cancelled. The JV and Varsity games that are scheduled for 6:15 and 7:30 will continue as scheduled.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s basketball team returns to Ruble Arena on December 9th. They will host Greenville University at 3pm for a SLIAC matchup. IW is now 0-8 on the season and 0-2 in SLIAC play.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team will be back in action on December 13th when they host fellow SLIAC opponent, Greenville University. Tip off is set for 6 pm in Ruble Arena.