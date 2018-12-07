Sports December 7th, 2018

Mt Pleasant wrestling traveled down to Keokuk yesterday and the Panthers came home with a 66-15 victory over the Chiefs. Six Mt Pleasant victories were by fall and Keokuk had to forfeit five matches. Pinning their opponents for the Panthers was Dalton Moyle, Avante Henley, Abe Wilson, Jayden Davis, James DeMeyer, and Sam Carrasco. Keokuk’s Dylan Jeffers won by fall and Ashtin Tibbits won by decision.

Other Local Wrestling Results:

Columbus swept New London and Waco in Wayland yesterday. They defeated the Tigers 54-22 and the Warriors 48-27. Waco beat New London 43-42, they did end in a tie but Waco scored more first points for the tie-breaker. Columbus had six wrestlers win both of their matches. Tucker Bright and Jarod Kadel scored two falls each. Jose Cerezo had a decision and a fall, Cesar Niri won a fall and a forfeit, Chance Colby won a decision and a fall, and Luis Guerrero won two forfeits. Waco had four double winners. Larz Smith, Jonah Clark, Anthony Robledo, and Kade McKinney. New London had four double winners. Marcel Lopez, Jordan Johnson, Gabe Carter, and Jaxon Allen.

Highland swept a double dual in Keosauqua beating Van Buren 27-26 and Mediapolis 41-18. Van Buren had 2 wrestlers win double matches. Teddy Metcalf won by fall and a decision and Caleb Stoltz won a technical fall and a forfeit. Mediapolis had 3 wrestlers win two matches. Quinton Aney, Keegan Akers, and Brennan Breuer.

Mt Pleasant bowling had a triangular yesterday with Washington and West Central and the Panthers won with 2,447 pins. West Central was 2nd at 2,293 and Washington rolled a 1,948. Ethan Oilar led Mt Pleasant with a two-game series of 375, Brandon Boggess rolled a game high 220 in his 361 series, Levi Mills had a 342, Sam Anderson had 309, Mark Steinhoff at 304, and Owen Steinhoff at 209. For the girls Alexis Wohleber led Mt Pleasant with a 295 series, followed by Gillian Anderson at 294, Medow Jensen at 241, Danna Wilson at 215, Arlouny Phosy at 187, and Alex Hedgecock at 187.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Friday: Freshman, JV, and Varsity boys basketball at Keokuk. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Freshman, JV, and Varsity girls basketball hosting Keokuk. 4:45, 6:15, and 7:45pm.

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Grinnell High School 10am

Varsity and JV boys basketball playing at Cedar Rapids Washington. 1 and 2:30pm.

Iowa Wesleyan basketball will be making the longest conference road trip of the season. Tomorrow they player a double header at Spalding University in Louisville Kentucky. The Tigers women’s team is looking to keep their momentum rolling after picking up their first win of the season, they currently hold a 1-5 overall season record. Their game with Spalding will start at noon tomorrow. For the Tigers men’s team they are also 1-5 but looking to bounce back after losing to Webster University last weekend. Their game will start around 2pm tomorrow.