SPORTS DECEMBER 7, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant High School wrestlers are grappling at home tonight as they host Keokuk and Benton Community. Other area matches going on: Burlington at Pleasant Valley, West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville at Pekin, Columbus Community-WMU and Waco at New London, Van Buren and Highland visit at Mediapolis, Wapello and Lone Tree at L&M.

The MPHS bowling teams will be hosting West Central of Illinois and Washington at the Iris Bowling Center today at 1pm.

KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will bring you the Iowa at Iowa State men’s basketball game tonight, this intra-state battle pits the Hawkeyes who are 4-5 against the Cyclones who are 5-2.

The women’s teams from the two schools met last night in Ames, Iowa won the game by a score of 61-55, this marks the 1st Hawkeye win in Hilton Coliseum since 1989.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s basketball team returns to Ruble Arena on December 9th. They will host Greenville University at 3pm for a SLIAC matchup. IW is now 0-8 on the season and 0-2 in SLIAC play.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team will be back in action on December 13th when they host fellow SLIAC opponent, Greenville University. Tip off is set for 6 pm in Ruble Arena.

The Henry County Conservation Department is canceling the evening hike scheduled for tonight at Oakland Mills Nature Center beginning at 7:00 p.m. There were not enough people registered to conduct the event. The Conservation Department urges you to keep watch at www.henrycountyconservation.com or at www.mycountyparks.com , Henry County, for the 2018 calendar that will be posted soon.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ basketball Jr. Panther Camp is coming up Wednesday December 27th thru Friday December 29th. The camp is for girls in grades 3rd thru 8th. It will be held at the MPHS Panther Gymnasium, from 2:30-4 PM Cost is $25 and when you register before December 21st you get a camp t-shirt. Contact head varsity coach Curt Watson at 319-931-8718 or at cwatson@iowatelecom.net.