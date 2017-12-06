SPORTS DECEMBER 6, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s basketball team played a new opponent last night in Panther Gym. M.P. hosted Iowa City Liberty and beat the Lightning 63-37. The game was tied at 11 after the 1st quarter but then the Panthers outscored Liberty 20-3 in the 2nd quarter to take control of the game. Jordon Magnani hit for 26 points and Brady Sartorius added 17. MPHS is now 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Southeast conference, they host conference foe Keokuk Friday night.

The Panther JV boy’s basketball team was victorious over Iowa City Liberty 68-48. Jaxon Hoyle led the way with 17 points. Keegan Kohorst added 15 points and Jacob Stukerjurgen 13 points.

AREA BOY’S BASKETBALL SCORES: New London 56 Waco 42, Danville 85 Cardinal 43, WMU 42 Columbus 33, Burlington Notre Dame 84 Van Buren 52, Davenport North 79 Burlington 59, West Hancock 51 Ft. Madison 45, Pekin 61 Lone Tree 56, West Burlington 57 Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 51

AREA GIRL’S BASKETBALL SCORES: WMU 36 Columbus 21, Danville 66 Cardinal 19, Waco 64 New London 42, Davenport North 62 Burlington 50, West Burlington 60 Holy Trinity Catholic 52, Fairfield 68 Ottumwa 57, Keosauqua 65 Burlington Notre Dame 29, Wapello 59 Louisa-Muscatine 43

The Iowa Wesleyan University women’s basketball team had a break from finals this morning when they traveled to Des Moines, Iowa. The Tigers experienced an NCAA Division I atmosphere first hand when they faced Drake University in an exhibition contest at 11 am.

Iowa Wesleyan trailed 55-11 at the end of the first half, and fell 102-25 to the Bulldogs.

Caitlyn Welch had a team high nine points off the bench, shooting 3-5 from behind the arc for the Tigers. Darby Massner finished with seven points and five rebounds for IW. The Tigers went 10-44 from the field, and Welch’s three pointers were the only ones of the game for Iowa Wesleyan.

Drake outrebounded the Tigers 42-25 and shot 55.1 percent from the field. They were led in scoring by Becca Hittner and Hannah Fuller, who both finished with 18 points in the contest.

Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action on December 13th when they host fellow SLIAC opponent, Greenville University. Tip off is set for 6 pm in Ruble Arena.

The Tiger men will return to Ruble Arena on December 9th. They will host Greenville University at 3pm for another SLIAC matchup. IW is now 0-8 on the season and 0-2 in SLIAC play.

The Henry County Conservation Department is canceling the evening hike scheduled for Thursday, December 7th at Oakland Mills Nature Center beginning at 7:00 p.m. There were not enough people registered to conduct the event. The Conservation Department urges you to keep watch at www.henrycountyconservation.com or at www.mycountyparks.com , Henry County, for the 2018 calendar that will be posted soon.