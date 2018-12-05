Sports December 5th, 2018

Mt Pleasant basketball played a double header at West Burlington last night. In the girls game the Falcons defeated the Panthers 53-38. Maddie Williamson led Mt Pleasant in scoring with 15 points. Panthers fall to 0-5 on the season and will be back in action on Friday when they host Keokuk for a conference matchup.

In the varsity boys game Mt Pleasant got out to a slow start, they trailed 13-8 after the 1st quarter. They stormed back and won their first game of the season 51-39 over the Falcons. Sam Beatty led the team with 19 points, Keegan Kohorst added 16 points, and Brody Bender hauled in 9 rebounds. Big stat from the night was the Panthers shooting 40 free throws. Mt Pleasant is now 1-3 on the season and coming up on Friday night is another road trip, this time for a conference game at Keokuk.

In the girls JV game last night Mt Pleasant won 35-23. Emma Rugg was the top scorer with 10 points and Avery Sutter had 7. In the JV boys game Mt Pleasant won 60-50.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade girls basketball played at Fort Madison yesterday. In the A game Fort Madison won 25-23 which gives the Panthers their first loss of the season. Andrea Lopreato had 12 points. In the B game Fort Madison won 9-6, 3 different players scored for Mt Pleasant.

Local boys basketball scores:

-Notre Dame won a close 60-57 game over Danville. Ryle Koenig had 14 points for the Nikes and Taylor Kensett had 20 for the Bears.

-New London dominated their way to a 67-37 victory over Holy Trinity. Grant Swanson had 20 points for the Tigers and Reed Fehseke led the Crusaders with 14.

-Van Buren held on to win 70-66 over Central Lee. Bronson Sargent led the Hawks with 18 points and TJ Stutes scored 15 for the Warriors.

-Mediapolis beat IMS 66-48. Nick Ensminger led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

-Wapello defeated Columbus 57-34. Keaton Mitchell scored 28 points for Wapello and Eric Valdez had 18 for Columbus.

Local girls basketball scores:

-Central Lee defeated #8 Van Buren 54-49. Mya Merschman had a double-double for the Hawks with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Central Lee is 5-0 to start the season.

-Danville won 46-23 over Notre Dame. Georgia Kover led the Bears with 18 points and Hope Ward had 7 for the Nikes.

-Mediapolis rolled to a 63-35 win over IMS. Maya Johnson scored 24 points to lead the Bullettes and Suzannah Yoder had 23 for IMS.

-Holy Trinity won 58-28 over New London. Ashlynn Haas had 18 points for the Crusaders.

-Wapello cruised to a 58-22 win over Columbus. Eryka Dickey and Holly Massner combined for 32 points for Wapello.

Local wrestling:

-Fort Madison dominated their way to a 78-6 win over Mediapolis. Quinton Ross, Keaton Poe, Sam Hayes, and Danen Settles each won by fall. Mediapolis forfeited at nine weight classes. Quinton Aney picked up the only win for the Bulldogs.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: Bowling has a varsity triangular with Washington and West Central at Iris Bowling Center 1pm

Varsity and JV Wrestling duals at Keokuk High School 6:30pm

Friday: Freshman, JV, and Varsity boys basketball at Keokuk. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Freshman, JV, and Varsity girls basketball hosting Keokuk. 4:45, 6:15, and 7:45pm.

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Grinnell High School 10am

Varsity and JV boys basketball playing at Cedar Rapids Washington. 1 and 2:30pm.

Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball was on the road last night at Robert Morris University Springfield and the Tigers picked up their first win of the season 59-49. Darby Massner had a career night scoring 20 points and hauling in 20 rebounds. Tigers as a team shot 29% from the floor and 25% on three pointers. Iowa Wesleyan is now 1-5 and will travel to Louisville Kentucky on Saturday for a conference double header down at Spalding University.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the 2019 Wrestling Hall of Fame Class and Southeast Iowa will be represented. Bill Plein, The coach behind more than 400 dual team victories over 28 seasons at Columbus Community, Columbus Junction won two state tournament titles and three state dual team championships. The Wildcats won the Class 1A team title in 1995 and stepped up to take Class 2A in 1997 under Plein’s leadership. His squads finished with a 404-88-1 dual team record, making him the 13th coach in state history to top the 400-win mark. Columbus Community featured 10 individual state champions and nearly 50 place-winners during Plein’s run. He took over at Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville for the first time in the 2018-19 season.