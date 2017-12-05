SPORTS DECEMBER 5, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade boy’s basketball team hosted Fairfield Monday. In the “A game Fairfield won 56-53, Aaiden Ashton had 21 points, Carter Amos had 14. “B” team won with Bryce Wilson scoring 10 points, Chris Ewoldt had 9. The MP “C” team won led by Memphis James with 4 points.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade girls basketball team played Monday in Fairfield.

“A” game: Mt Pleasant 15 (record 7-3)

Fairfield 38

MP scoring: Thanh Phung 8

Kenna Lamm 4

“B” game: MP 13 (8-2)

FF 20

Tralyn Kratofil 7

Jadan Brumbaugh 6

BASKETBALL SCORES FROM MONDAY NIGHT: GIRLS: Keokuk 60 Danville 40,

Wilton 79 Muscatine 50.

BOYS: Keokuk 74 Danville 73 (ot).

MENS COLLEGE: Indiana 77 Iowa 64, Iowa State 94 Northern Illinois 80

The 1-1 (1-0) Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s basketball team plays at home tonight against 1-1 Iowa City Liberty. The Panthers are coming off a conference home win Friday night over Fairfield. Liberty is a brand new high school in North Liberty they lost at home against Waterloo west last Friday 79-67, after a win over Bellevue.

The JV teams of the two schools will meet at 6 pm in Panther Gym followed by the varsity game which you will hear live on KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com.

OTHER AREA GAMES: GIRL-BOY DOUBLE HEADERS: Notre Dame @ Van Buren, Holy Trinity Catholic @ West Burlington, Columbus Community @ WMU, New London @ Waco, Wapello at L&M, Danville @ Cardinal of Eldon, Ft. Madison @ West Hancock.

GIRLS: Burlington @ Davenport North

BOYS: Davenport North @ Burlington

Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team will return to action today when they travel to Drake University for an exhibition game at 11 am. The Tigers are 0-7 overall and 0-1 in SLIAC play.

The Tiger men will return to Ruble Arena on December 9th. They will host Greenville University at 3pm for another SLIAC matchup. IW is now 0-8 on the season and 0-2 in SLIAC play.