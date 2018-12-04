Sports December 4th, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan has named Chris Creal as the Head Coach of Cross Country and Track & Field. Creal spent this past fall with the Tigers running the cross country program for both the men’s and women’s teams. He will continue that role along with relaunching the track and field programs. This is familiar territory for Creal who before joining Iowa Wesleyan was the head men’s cross country and track & field coach at St Gregory’s University in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Under his direction he coached three individuals to the track & field National Qualifiers and 14 school records were broken by members of his team.

Mt Pleasant 7th grade boys basketball played their coaches vs cancer game yesterday against Fairfield. The A team won 44-21, Payton Hagans had 24 points. The B team lost 22-19, Jurha Turner had 9 points.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade girls basketball played at Fairfield yesterday. In the A game Mt Pleasant won 35-25 to improve to 9-0. Andrea Lopreato had 13 points with Tristian Shull scoring 12. In the B game Fairfield won 32-18, Meena Deesawasmon had 6 points.

Local area girls basketball scores:

-Keokuk defeated Danville 53-25, Mackenzie Northup scored 31 points for Keokuk in the win.

-Wilton won 68-46 over Louisa-Muscatine, Kylee Sanders had 16 points for the Falcons. Emily Lange led the Beavers with 26 points.

Local area boys basketball scores:

-Keokuk won a close 66-62 game over Danville. Alex Wolters led the Chiefs with 16 points and Max Wilcox had 25 for the Bears.

Sports for Mt Pleasant:

Tuesday: Bowling has varsity duals at Champion Bowl in Oskaloosa 2:30pm

8th grade girls basketball playing at Fort Madison 4:30pm

Varsity girls & boys basketball double header at West Burlington 6/7:30pm

JV girls & boys basketball both playing at West Burlington 6/7:30pm

Middle School Wrestling hosting a meet at 4:30pm

Thursday: Bowling has a varsity triangular with Washington and West Central at Iris Bowling Center 1pm

Varsity and JV Wrestling duals at Keokuk High School 6:30pm

Friday: Freshman, JV, and Varsity boys basketball at Keokuk. 4:45, 6, and 7:30pm.

Freshman, JV, and Varsity girls basketball hosting Keokuk. 4:45, 6:15, and 7:45pm.

Saturday: Varsity Wrestling will be participating in an invitational at Grinnell High School 10am

Varsity and JV boys basketball playing at Cedar Rapids Washington. 1 and 2:30pm.

Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball is on the road tonight playing at Robert Morris University Springfield. The Tigers enter the game still searching for their first win at 0-5 and the Eagles are 2-6. Game time tonight is 6pm.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the 2019 Wrestling Hall of Fame Class and Southeast Iowa will be represented. Bill Plein, The coach behind more than 400 dual team victories over 28 seasons at Columbus Community, Columbus Junction won two state tournament titles and three state dual team championships. The Wildcats won the Class 1A team title in 1995 and stepped up to take Class 2A in 1997 under Plein’s leadership. His squads finished with a 404-88-1 dual team record, making him the 13th coach in state history to top the 400-win mark. Columbus Community featured 10 individual state champions and nearly 50 place-winners during Plein’s run. He took over at Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville for the first time in the 2018-19 season.

College football:

-Iowa will be heading for warmer weather this bowl season. On Sunday it was announced that the Hawkeyes will be playing in the Outback Bowl in Tampa Bay against Mississippi State. The game is on January 1st at 11am.

-Iowa State will be heading to the Lone Star state to play in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio Texas. The Cyclones will be facing Mike Leach and the Washington State Cougars on December 28th at 8pm.